5 biggest questions from WWE SummerSlam: Becky Lynch’s win; Brock Lesnar’s return

WWE SummerSlam turned out to be one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year. WWE remained unmoved by what was going on around the wrestling industry and continued to deliver some of the biggest and best matches of the year.

The Usos and The Mysterios battled for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once again at SummerSlam. Will Dominik Mysterio turn on his father to give fans a rare father vs. son match in the months to come?

RK-Bro was also successful in winning the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. Who will stand up to the new leaders of the tag team division?

Sasha Banks was unable to compete at SummerSlam, but Becky Lynch returned to take down Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley cheated to bring his match against Goldberg to a bizarre end.

Seth Rollins suffered another pay-per-view defeat on Saturday night. What will The Drip King do following his loss to Edge at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

A few surprises lit up SummerSlam, while fans were left with many big questions after the show. Take a look at the five biggest questions from this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Why did RAW host such short and lackluster matches at SummerSlam?

Did @WWE legit play the sound of Crickets during the Eva Marie and Alexa Bliss match?! Bwah ha ha ha ha ha. #SummerSlam — Ben Matthew Clarke (@RealBenMClarke) August 22, 2021

WWE RAW hosted a few matches on this year’s SummerSlam card. Bobby Lashley put his title on the line against Goldberg, while Nikki A.S.H. defended her title in a Triple Threat Match.

There were also a few non-title matches from the red brand at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Alexa Bliss took on Eva Marie on the main show in the only non-title women’s match at the pay-per-view.

Bliss defeated Maire after just a handful of moves in a match that was not very well received. Why did WWE book such a short and uneventful match between Bliss and Marie for a big show like SummerSlam?

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal also competed in a non-title grudge match on the show. As expected, The Scottish Warrior was dominant from start to finish and defeated The Modern Day Maharaja in less than five minutes.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal probably within 3 minutes.



This has gotta be one of the weirdest WWE PPVs I have ever watched..#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Huv997izIe — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) August 22, 2021

Should WWE have just saved this match for the main event of RAW following SummerSlam? Would it have been better to give the two men more time to settle a rivalry that could have given fans a match similar to Edge vs. Seth Rollins?

RAW failed to cash in on the brand's non-title matches at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if the creative team continues these rivalries on RAW after the pay-per-view.

