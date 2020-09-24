5 Biggest real-life achievements of Vince McMahon

It's safe to say that Vince McMahon would make it to every list that talks about some of the most influential people in the history of pro-wrestling. He might top many of these lists as well. The WWE Chairman has had quite an illustrious career as a businessman and as a promoter.

Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father back in the day and wanted the company to dominate the wrestling business. He did exactly that in the coming years, and more. WWE not only became the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world, it has now turned into a global media giant. In this list, we will take a look at Vince McMahon's impressive career, and highlight some of his biggest achievements over the past several decades.

#5 The WWE Network

The WWE Network is a digital subscription service that brings an incredibly large catalog of wrestling history right into your screens. Back in the 80s, Vince McMahon ruthlessly began taking over the pro-wrestling market in North America and didn't stop until the territory system became history. Throughout his long career, Vince McMahon has bought off several promotions and has a large pro-wrestling tape library.

WWE brought out the Network in 2014, sometime around the road to WrestleMania 30. This digital service allows fans to dive into pro-wrestling's rich and storied history, and watch some of the matches and segments from a wide variety of defunct promotions, as well as from WWE's archive.

In a time when the world is completely going the digital route, WWE did the right thing and changed the way they provide their content to fans. The WWE Network is a must if you are someone who loves keeping up with WWE's weekly shows and wants to revisit some of the classics.