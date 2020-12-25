Create
5 Biggest regrets of WWE Superstars: John Cena makes it personal, Randy Orton's big mistake

John Cena, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified 25 Dec 2020, 11:13 IST
Ever wondered what WWE legend John Cena regrets while looking back on his career? Or which dream match Austin regrets not having?

WWE Superstars enjoy a major fan following and social media presence, thanks to the exposure that the company's global reach provides them. If you are a top WWE Superstar and have had a legendary career consisting of tons of accomplishments, there shouldn't be much regret in your mind, right? This is far from the truth, though.

Over the course of the past several years, many top WWE Superstars have spoken about their career regrets. They have opened up on something that they would do differently if they got another shot at it. In the following slideshow, we will focus on some of the top Superstars in the history of WWE, and look at the biggest regrets of their careers.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin regrets not having a big program with Hulk Hogan

Stone Cold
Stone Cold

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest Superstars this industry has ever seen. Austin was at the peak of his career when Hulk Hogan returned in early 2002, and fans were hopeful about a dream match pitting the duo at WWE WrestleMania. Instead, we got The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, which didn't disappoint one bit. While talking with Hogan on his show last year, Austin expressed regret over not working with Hogan.

Sometimes I kick myself in the a** over it. I was so frazzled towards the end and was just in a bad space. It never happened. And it should have happened. I think if we could have just got in a room, you and I, and just talked.

Austin vs. Hogan would have been the biggest WWE dream match of all time

Austin was the face of WWE's Attitude Era, while Hogan helped the company in garnering major mainstream attention in the 80s. A match between these two would have been possibly the biggest contest in the history of WWE, but unfortunately, it will forever remain a pipe dream.

Published 25 Dec 2020, 11:13 IST
