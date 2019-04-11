5 Biggest Surprises from WWE after WrestleMania 35

The two nights after WrestleMania 35 were full of surprises!

As The Showcase of Immortals came to an end on Sunday Night after months of build-up, we recalled the moments from the show that made it truly special.

From John Cena making an appearance to Carmella unexpectedly picking up the Women’s Battle Royal victory, and Batista losing his nose ring in the No Holds Barred match, there were a few great moments from the show.

While we were all hungover from the entertainment from Sunday, we were ready for the night after WrestleMania to knock us down with a few more punches. We weren’t disappointed, as Raw and SmackDown Live both managed to deliver decent shows which had a mixture of excitement and emotion along with the element of surprise.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest surprises WWE threw at us after WrestleMania and their impact on the WWE Universe.

#5 Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch

WWE has been teasing something good for Lacey Evans for months, but no one expected it to be this great.

For weeks before WrestleMania, fans were expecting WWE to announce a match between Asuka and Lacey Evans for the SmackDown Women’s Championship before Asuka lost her title to Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch managed to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte to win both the Raw and SmackDown championships and each one of us was wondering who would challenge the Undisputed Women’s Champion first.

It didn’t take long, as Becky took to the squared circle to a raucous standing ovation on Raw this Monday and spoke about her historic victory. Out came Lacey Evans who surprisingly gave a big right hand to The Man and a brawl broke out.

A night after the brawl, Becky was again attacked by Lacey Evans, and it was made clear that Evans would be the first woman to challenge Becky for the titles, which is quite surprising keeping in mind how new she is on the main roster and hasn’t had a one-on-one televised match as yet.

So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type. 🤔 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2019

