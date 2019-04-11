×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Biggest Surprises from WWE after WrestleMania 35

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
92   //    11 Apr 2019, 17:32 IST

The two nights after WrestleMania 35 were full of surprises!
The two nights after WrestleMania 35 were full of surprises!

As The Showcase of Immortals came to an end on Sunday Night after months of build-up, we recalled the moments from the show that made it truly special.

From John Cena making an appearance to Carmella unexpectedly picking up the Women’s Battle Royal victory, and Batista losing his nose ring in the No Holds Barred match, there were a few great moments from the show.

While we were all hungover from the entertainment from Sunday, we were ready for the night after WrestleMania to knock us down with a few more punches. We weren’t disappointed, as Raw and SmackDown Live both managed to deliver decent shows which had a mixture of excitement and emotion along with the element of surprise.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest surprises WWE threw at us after WrestleMania and their impact on the WWE Universe.

#5 Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch


WWE has been teasing something good for Lacey Evans for months, but no one expected it to be this great.

For weeks before WrestleMania, fans were expecting WWE to announce a match between Asuka and Lacey Evans for the SmackDown Women’s Championship before Asuka lost her title to Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch managed to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte to win both the Raw and SmackDown championships and each one of us was wondering who would challenge the Undisputed Women’s Champion first.

It didn’t take long, as Becky took to the squared circle to a raucous standing ovation on Raw this Monday and spoke about her historic victory. Out came Lacey Evans who surprisingly gave a big right hand to The Man and a brawl broke out.

Advertisement

A night after the brawl, Becky was again attacked by Lacey Evans, and it was made clear that Evans would be the first woman to challenge Becky for the titles, which is quite surprising keeping in mind how new she is on the main roster and hasn’t had a one-on-one televised match as yet.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Day The Bar Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Ali Akber
ANALYST
WWE RAW: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 things we learned on the show after WrestleMania 35 (April 9, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 4 biggest questions from the episode after WrestleMania (April 9, 2019)
RELATED STORY
How the ending to the WWE RAW episode after WrestleMania 35 was underwhelming 
RELATED STORY
5 Tag teams that should break up after Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who haven't had a Wrestlemania singles match
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bar attacking Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins on WWE Raw was the best thing to do
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results April 8th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Why Drew McIntyre disappeared during the SmackDown main event 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why The Bar interfered in the Champion vs Champion match on RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us