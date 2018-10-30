5 Biggest things that prove Survivor Series could be the best show of the year

With Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live picking some pace with their storylines, WWE could be heading towards a fantastic phase before the Road to WrestleMania commences.

The fans are certainly happy with the product and the feuds that are transpiring, with Dean Ambrose's heel turn garnering some tremendous attention from legions of WWE fans.

Since legends in the business are still continuing to prove their dominance in the business, this is proving to be a very beneficial component for the company while advancing their narrative.

While Crown Jewel is set to take place this Friday, the fans are legitimately excited about WWE's next big pay-per-view, Survivor Series.

Considering that this is usually the night where stars from both brands collide to prove their brand's supremacy, multiple dream matches or confrontations could take place at this year's event.

There's no denying that the creative team have been clinical in booking some of the matches this year, and with SummerSlam, Evolution, and WWE Super Show Down ending up entertaining the audience, Survivor Series has all the potential in the world to become the best show of the year.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 biggest things that prove that Survivor Series will be the best show of the year.

#1 Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey is truly the most anticipated women's match in the history of WWE

Blockbuster written all over it

This is probably the first time in years that the fans are legitimately excited about two female champions squaring off against each other to prove their dominance,

While some of the fans might credit Ronda Rousey for bringing this encounter the mainstream attention it deserves, it is actually Becky Lynch that is garnering tremendous appreciation from all the critics.

Considering that Becky's character has evolved so organically that it would be very difficult for the company to bring a legitimate babyface that could actually stand a chance against her.

The fans are going gaga for the Irish Lass Kicker and the fact that she is squaring off against the most successful female competitor in the WWE today is enough to prove that she is a superstar in herself.

The company sees Becky Lynch as a main-event performer after she grabbed the brass ring like no other and proved her worth to Vince McMahon. While this match certainly deserves a WrestleMania showdown, the pop their confrontation received on Monday Night Raw is proof enough of how incredible this could be.

