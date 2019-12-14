5 Biggest Things we could see on TLC this week - Unexpected alliance?

Will Seth Rollins be on TLC?

2019's last WWE pay-per-view, TLC, will take place on 15th December, which will also mark the beginning of the Royal Rumble period, which is generally one of the most exciting times of the WWE calendar year.

As expected, TLC is not featuring every WWE Champion as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Bray Wyatt will not be defending their prestigious titles on the show.

But that for no reason should prevent one from watching the PPV due to the recent events that have been taking place on WWE's weekly episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

On RAW, Seth Rollins aligning with the AoP, along with the former's heel turn has gripped the WWE Universe, while Daniel Bryan's disappearance on the Blue brand has lead to The Miz being involved in a tussle with the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

These are only a few aspects that we expect to see on TLC this week, among other things. Hence, without further ado, here are the five Biggest Things WWE could be planning for this week's PPV:

#5 The OC answer The Viking Raiders' open challenge

The very reason why The Viking Raiders are giving an open challenge on TLC is that WWE hasn't developed any new feuds for the RAW Tag Team Champions. It's definitely a smart move in order to keep The Viking Raiders relevant as we move towards the new year.

The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) are the most logical choice for accepting that open challenge. It's because the two other tag teams on RAW, who can show up to answer the challenge are - The AoP and the Street Profits. Now, we saw the latter lose to The Viking Raiders this Monday, so that definitely rules them out.

As for The AoP, they are already neck-deep into the Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens storyline. Hence, The OC seems to be the only choice, as far as challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championship at TLC is concerned.

