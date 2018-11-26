×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Nov 2018, 20:10 IST

Who will slay the Kingslayer?
Who will slay the Kingslayer?

With Monday Night Raw struck with another major blow with Braun Strowman's injury, WWE could be looking to bring some much-needed rejuvenation to the product tonight.

The more important aspect being the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge by Seth Rollins that would certainly bring some exceptional wrestling to our screens.

The creative team is also laying significant emphasis on Ronda Rousey's last altercation with Nia Jax which could possibly lead into some sort of confrontation between the two tonight.

There's no denying that the company needs something fresh tonight, with many fans disappointed with how the previous editions have transpired.

So, after such alterations being brought to the product, what could Vince McMahon be planning for tonight? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Bray Wyatt answers Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge and defeats Seth Rollins

Time to push the Cult Leader
Time to push the Cult Leader

With Monday Night Raw losing most of its charm and grip, it's about time that the company starts fresh and rejuvenates the product by giving us something unexpected.

Bray Wyatt's exceptional return at WWE Starrcade has garnered a lot of adulation from the fans all over the world which could coerce Vince McMahon to insert him into his plans for TLC.

While Braun Strowman's return is still up in the air, the creative team could capitalize on the situation and catapult Bray Wyatt to the top of the industry.

There's no denying that the Eater of Worlds possesses all the credentials to work wonders under Vince McMahon, but his valuation within the squared circle has not been commendable.

Defeating Seth Rollins via Ambrose's interference or distraction could make Rollins' rivalry with the Lunatic Fringe more personal and would give some new life to the Intercontinental Championship under Bray Wyatt.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 big things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Big Things WWE Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Wanted Us To Know On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Things Dean Ambrose Could Do Tonight On...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Dean Ambrose Can Save Monday Night Raw 
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on Raw after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Championship match added to Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us