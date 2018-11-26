5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw

Who will slay the Kingslayer?

With Monday Night Raw struck with another major blow with Braun Strowman's injury, WWE could be looking to bring some much-needed rejuvenation to the product tonight.

The more important aspect being the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge by Seth Rollins that would certainly bring some exceptional wrestling to our screens.

The creative team is also laying significant emphasis on Ronda Rousey's last altercation with Nia Jax which could possibly lead into some sort of confrontation between the two tonight.

There's no denying that the company needs something fresh tonight, with many fans disappointed with how the previous editions have transpired.

So, after such alterations being brought to the product, what could Vince McMahon be planning for tonight? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Bray Wyatt answers Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge and defeats Seth Rollins

Time to push the Cult Leader

With Monday Night Raw losing most of its charm and grip, it's about time that the company starts fresh and rejuvenates the product by giving us something unexpected.

Bray Wyatt's exceptional return at WWE Starrcade has garnered a lot of adulation from the fans all over the world which could coerce Vince McMahon to insert him into his plans for TLC.

While Braun Strowman's return is still up in the air, the creative team could capitalize on the situation and catapult Bray Wyatt to the top of the industry.

There's no denying that the Eater of Worlds possesses all the credentials to work wonders under Vince McMahon, but his valuation within the squared circle has not been commendable.

Defeating Seth Rollins via Ambrose's interference or distraction could make Rollins' rivalry with the Lunatic Fringe more personal and would give some new life to the Intercontinental Championship under Bray Wyatt.

