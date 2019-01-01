5 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For Royal Rumble 2019

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 01 Jan 2019, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will headline WrestleMania?

In what always is one of the most significant events of the year, WWE will be preparing to kick off the proceedings for WrestleMania 35 with an epic Royal Rumble.

With the company bringing some serious changes in the way they run the show, more opportunities could be thrown around to superstars who don't necessarily get the spotlight.

Considering the fact that the event has always been remembered for delivering some of the most spectacular moments in the company's history, this year's Royal Rumble seems to be no different.

The amount of expectations and pressure could coerce Vince McMahon to make some clinical decisions that might propel the magnitude of the Road to WrestleMania 35.

After delivering some shocking moments in 2018, will WWE start 2019 with a bang? Let's see. Here are the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for Royal Rumble 2019.

#1 Vince McMahon and Triple H ruin AJ Styles' chances of becoming the WWE Champion

Nobody saw this coming

In what was possibly one of the most surprising angles of 2018, Vince McMahon's confrontation with AJ Styles may have serious consequences going into 2019.

The Phenomenal One has proved to be a game changer for the company, with the Boss trying to make him into one of his greatest assets ever to this business.

Since Styles' is set to lock horns with Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship, ruining his chances at the Royal Rumble could lead to an interesting Road to WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

While there is no concrete information on where the feud might go, it definitely feels like the fans are intrigued with a mere possibility of the Phenomenal One going one-on-one with Triple H.

If a match with Triple H is on the cards, then a shocking finish to the WWE Championship match could be planned for the Royal Rumble.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement