5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Raw before Extreme Rules

The Phenomenal One strikes again

Following last week's incredibly optimistic edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE left no stone unturned in advancing the narrative for their next PPV, Extreme Rules. Whilst the entire show as a whole failed to grab the audience's attention, the creative team managed to bring some legitimacy to the encounters taking place this Sunday.

From Paul Heyman's spoiler-filled admission to Cedric Alexander shocking us as Roman Reigns' mystery partner, WWE is certainly endorsing a new era under The Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling.

Furthermore, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins continued their momentum heading into Extreme Rules after the power couple outshined the talented Andrade and his calculating business associate Zelina Vega.

Though Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans had the last laugh last , it only paves the way for the current Champions to seek redemption in Philadelphia.

Regardless of what transpired, there were many things WWE subtly told us through some of their segments and matches on the red brand. Let's find out.

#1 Paul Heyman's Brock Lesnar admission could have been done to hype WWE Extreme Rules

This man's a genius

We all know Paul Heyman is a genius. He has spent most of his life trying to engage the audience with his spoiler-filled admissions and tonight's Raw was no different.

The current Executive Director of Monday Night Raw was all business tonight, as he walked down the aisle and left not stone unturned in hyping this Sunday's pay-per-view.

Heyman, who knows a thing or two about being 'extreme', convinced the WWE Universe into believing that Brock Lesnar may cash-in his MITB contract against either Kofi Kingston or Seth Rollins.

Whilst The Beast Incarnate could very well drop a bombshell in Philadelphia, the propogation might have been a way to get the audience hyped for the PPV.

Considering that the fans have openly raised their opinions on the current match-card, Heyman's admission could keep them excited till the end of the night.

