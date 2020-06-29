5 biggest unanswered questions heading into the swamp match at WWE Extreme Rules

Is WWE planning on sending Bray Wyatt to Raw after Extreme Rules?

What exactly does WWE have planned for the Extreme Rules pay per view?

Bray Wyatt versus Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules. Who wins?

Bray Wyatt challenged Braun Strowman to a swamp match at Extreme Rules and while the WWE Universe doesn't exactly know what that is yet, it's sure to be a cinematic masterpiece. Seriously, how could it not be after the bizarre thriller that was The firefly Funhouse and Wyatt's theatrical work overall?.

If nothing else, this is the kind of match that is going to answer a lot of questions about Bray Wyatt's lore and his time as a cult leader. Of course what the company reveals and how they reveal it will be up to Wyatt, but this could seriously be something special for fans that have followed from the beginning.

Here are the five biggest questions heading into the swamp match:

#5 What will the match show us

What will WWE reveal about Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most interesting characters in WWE history and there are still a lot of questions the company hasn't answered about him yet. One has to wonder if we will start to get answers to some of these questions at Extreme Rules.

For example, what if WWE finally decides to reveal the lore behind Sister Abigail or show the dark powers that made Strowman join Wyatt in the first place. If nothing else, maybe this cinematic match will show us just how powerful Wyatt is and help fans fill in the blanks with some of their unanswered questions.

In the end, WWE could go literally anywhere with this and Wyatt being involved in the booking of this match is a promising sign. What ends up happening remains to be seen and will depend on what WWE and Wyatt ultimately decide on, but the possibilities seem very interesting on paper.

