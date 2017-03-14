5 biggest upsets in WrestleMania history

Out of the 316 Wrestlemania matches, which ones had the most shocking outcomes?

Some of the biggest upsets at WrestleMania

Over the course of 32 years, fans of the WWE have seen 316 matches take place at the Showcase of the Immortals, and have witnessed several shocking moments.

From surprise title wins, to underdogs overcoming the odds, to WrestleMania XXVII when the brass just decided to mess with the fans. This list looks at the truly unexpected results that veered away from the presumed booking and expected norms of the WWE.

No telegraphed Mysterio win or Brogue Kicks to Daniel Bryan here, just amazed onlookers.

Honourable Mentions

Hogan vs Andre WrestleMania III

Looking back now, it seems like the only way WrestleMania’s biggest main event could go was for the Hulkster to scoop up the Giant and cement his place in sports entertainment history. Well, the Immortal Hulk Hogan was not always a god amongst men.

In 1987, his biggest friend turned adversary in Andre represented a huge obstacle that had been 15 years undefeated. Even Vince McMahon claims to have been undecided on the winner until the day of the event, and Andre almost unintentionally pinned Hogan early in the match after the first unsuccessful lift attempt

Hogan was able to muster up the strength when it counted, though, and the slam heard around the world still reverberates today.

Fandango vs Chris Jericho WrestleMania XIX

It’s almost blasphemous to mention this immediately following up an all-time great moment, yet Fandango’s victory on the biggest stage (in his re-debut) against the first undisputed champion is simply unmatched in stupidity.

Y2J has always been an exceptionally generous performer, but even the biggest Fandango fan could tell that he was not destined for Superstardom. No potential storyline, no logical excuse, just an upset so random that no one even remembers it.