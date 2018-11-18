5 Biggest Ways WWE Survivor Series Could Outshine NXT TakeOver: War Games II

Will the Beard show even more shades tonight?

In what could probably be one of the most anticipated nights of the year, WWE will be live from the Staples Center to host Survivor Series.

After delivering a stupendous night of wrestling and entertainment with NXT TakeOver: War Games II, it would be pretty difficult for Vince McMahon and his crew to outshine them.

But, nothing is impossible in the world of professional wrestling. The creative team still has a lot in their plate to exceed expectations and make this night even more special.

Since recent alterations in the match-card do look promising, some of the matches do have an unpredictability factor attached to them, especially Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Flair.

With three dream encounters set to take the Staples Center by storm tonight, the company has a legitimate chance to topple NXT TakeOver: War Games II to make a bold statement.

Here are the 5 biggest ways WWE Survivor Series could outshine NXT TakeOver: War Games II.

#1 Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura burn it down in a masterpiece

A clinical thriller is expected tonight

If there's a match that can bring Shinsuke Nakamura back as a talking point all over the internet, it is his encounter tonight with the Architect, Seth Rollins.

Two of the most prolific athletes in the business today, clashing against each other for the first time can take the audience to the edge of their seats.

Since it all depends on the creative freedom provided it to them, it would be a fascinating way to start Survivor Series, with both the superstars fighting to prove their worth to a sold-out arena.

While the Kingslayer has to take care of some business with Dean Ambrose, concentrating more on the King of Strong Style could bring more adulation and respect to the canvas.

Where Nakamura's dream encounter with A.J. Styles failed to deliver at multiple occasions, if the former NXT Champion does click with the Architect tonight, they could pull off a masterpiece like only they can.

The fans must not underestimate the quality they bring to the table and while WWE has failed to concentrate on building feuds around the in-ring aspect, these two former NXT superstars catering a more wider audience could 'burn it down' tonight.

