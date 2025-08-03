5 Biggest winners and losers from WWE SummerSlam Night One

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One is officially in the books, and the company clearly made history with the incredible action that took place at the premium live event. The event featured some huge surprises, major title changes, and incredible moments, and fans still can't stop talking about it.The show featured some of the biggest names in the industry, and many of them managed to make headlines with incredible performances. However, some of them were buried, or ended up losing all their momentum in a flash. Let’s check out the biggest winners and losers from the night.#5. Winner: Jey UsoMain Event Jey Uso has been on another level in his career lately, teaming up with his cousin Roman Reigns to kick off SummerSlam in a tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The former World Heavyweight Champion managed to pin Reed, securing the victory for his team. While both Reigns and Uso picked a victory, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble winner continued to gain momentum by being the winning star, going over Roman Reigns in overall performance for the night.#4. Loser: Randy OrtonRandy Orton teamed up with one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Jelly Roll, in a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The match featured top-tier action, with all the stars leaving the show with their heads up.However, Orton ended up with another loss, which added to his disappointing run that has been going on over the past few months. While Jelly Roll won hearts with his performance, Orton left the stadium disappointed again with a big loss.#3. Winner: Tiffany StrattonThe Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been soaring in her career since her main roster move and has managed to garner all the attention of wrestling fans over the past few months. Stratton faced one of the most hype stars of the women’s division, Jade Cargill, at WWE SummerSlam and managed to leave the show with the title once again. With another major win, the champion continues to gain momentum and win the valuable attention of fans.#2. Loser: CM PunkCM Punk once again main evented a premium live event, this time by challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The star managed to secure a victory against The Ring General and prove why he is The Best in the World, becoming a World Champion for the first time in over a decade.However, Punk still ended up on the losing side after Seth Rollins returned and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to ruin Punk’s celebration and leave the stadium as the new champion.#1. Winner: The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth RollinsThe man who has been in the headlines all around the world lately, Seth Rollins, proved why he is one of the greatest stars to ever step foot in the squared circle. Rollins managed to fake a knee injury since Saturday Night's Main Event and then returned at SummerSlam to leave the world in awe.The Architect left MetLife Stadium after cashing in his contract and pinning CM Punk to become the champion. While Rollins might face consequences for lying to the world about his injury, he surely ended the night with a massive victory, pinning Punk for the first time since his return to WWE.