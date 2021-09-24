5 biggest WWE Extreme Rules title changes

Extreme Rules is the only night on the WWE pay-per-view calendar where the rules go out of the window. The majority of matches are contested with stipulations, with chairs being flung and tables breaking.

The event initially started in ECW as The One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2005. It was then turned into a WWE event and then into Extreme Rules.

There have been many memorable moments, but let's take a look at five of the most significant title changes from Extreme Rules.

#5 John Cena wins the WWE Title at Extreme Rules 2011

This particular title change at Extreme Rules was pretty significant in terms of booking moving forward. The previous month at WrestleMania, John Cena lost his WWE Championship opportunity against The Miz, thanks to the interference of guest host Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

At Extreme Rules, John Cena was pitted against then-WWE Champion The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match. Following some shenanigans with R-Truth getting involved, John Cena managed to pick up the win. He finished The Miz using his famous Attitude Adjustment from the top rope to score a pinfall win.

Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant Here's another cool picture from Extreme Rules 2011, moments after Cena announced the death of Osama bin Laden. http://t.co/4c9JIQUWWy Here's another cool picture from Extreme Rules 2011, moments after Cena announced the death of Osama bin Laden. http://t.co/4c9JIQUWWy

In hindsight, the win was significant for several reasons. John Cena became an eight-time world champion. The Miz was no longer WWE Champion after an incredible run following winning the main event of WrestleMania. R-Truth got a slight push in the main event scene following this match.

Cena eventually lost the championship in the main event of Money in the Bank against CM Punk, following the famous pipebomb on Monday Night RAW, which sparked The Summer of Punk in WWE.

Looking back, you may think, 'Hey, John Cena just beat two guys in a cage match,' but in reality, there was a much bigger picture at play. It kicked off some notable feuds and storylines that will be remembered for a very long time.

