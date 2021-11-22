5 biggest WWE feuds that can start on RAW and SmackDown after Survivor Series - Brock Lesnar returns to haunt Roman Reigns, Randy Orton set to break another all-time record

The last WWE pay-per-view of the year – Survivor Series 2021 – is finally in the history books. RAW won the battle for brand supremacy with a 5-2 score against SmackDown.

Now there is more than a month left for the next pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2022. Until then, both main roster brands will witness their top superstars engaging in new, exciting rivalries.

Here, we look at the biggest WWE feuds that can start on RAW and SmackDown after Survivor Series 2021. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE SmackDown)

As confirmed on Survivor Series, WWE has lifted Brock Lesnar's suspension. The Beast Incarnate was fined a million dollars and handed an indefinite hiatus after he destroyed Roman Reigns and The Usos, half of Smackdown's roster, as well as Adam Pearce.

He is now free to return to the Blue brand and is expected to target the Universal Champion again. Prior to his recent absence from television, Lesnar was involved in a brutal title feud with Reigns.

He even challenged him for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel but could not beat The Tribal Chief. One of the defining factors of this WWE feud was Paul Heyman's involvement.

Despite serving as Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Heyman's loyalty was often the subject of debate. Brock Lesnar, constantly implying that he still has a secret alliance with his 'former' advocate, also framed those beliefs.

Even during the match between Lesnar and Reigns, Paul Heyman threw the Universal Championship into the ring to be used as a weapon. Although the decision eventually favored The Head of the Table, the latter still questioned Heyman's intentions.

Lesnar lost the match at Crown Jewel because Reigns had assistance from The Usos. Thus, he has enough reasons to return and rekindle his feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar has evidently been enjoying his role as an unapologetic babyface since his WWE return earlier this year. He will return with the objective of punishing The Bloodline for not giving him his fair match.

He might not necessarily return on SmackDown this week, with several backstage reports claiming that he is set to return on December 10th. However, this would still be the biggest feud after Survivor Series and will mostly lead to an epic bout at the 'Day 1' pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns might face King Woods again. He could also turn his attention towards Jimmy Uso, who Randy Orton pinned in the clash between The Usos and RK-Bro at Survivor Series.

Reigns had warned Jimmy against losing in essential matches, and this is the second time he has taken the pin this month. Regardless of who opposes him, he still needs to keep an eye out for his old nemesis, who is expected to return soon.

It will be interesting to see Paul Heyman's role in the storylines mentioned above. He is likely to side with his Tribal Chief but has he truly ditched his old client? Heyman often snaps when he is asked about Lesnar backstage in WWE.

Given how incredible he is as a storyteller, he could play a significant role in extending the feud between Reigns and Lesnar, especially when the latter's record as the longest-reigning champion is now at the risk of being broken by The Head of the Table.

