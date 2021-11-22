WWE Survivor Series 2021 Flops and Hits: Becky Lynch’s clever 'screwjob', Roman Reigns teases The Rock during the main event

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is finally in the history books. It was the promotion’s last pay-per-view of the year and accounted for a decent show. The battle for brand supremacy ended 5-2 in favor of RAW.

SmackDown Superstars only won one match on the main show with the other victory coming on the pre-show, that too as a result of a disqualification. Although WWE writers delivered several memorable instances at the pay-per-view, the major highlights also included several bad calls in terms of overall booking.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from Survivor Series 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#7 Hit on WWE Survivor Series 2021: Becky Lynch steals the show with clever tricks

The opening match of Survivor Series 2021 witnessed an epic match featuring two former best friends, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions were involved in the most intense and personal storyline leading up to the pay-per-view.

The two superstars were determined to push each other to their limits. Their match was the best of the night and arguably one of the best in-ring bouts we have seen this year.

The action that unfolded inside the ring mirrored the history behind Lynch and Flair. Both superstars were involved in countless chaotic spots that made their fight look real instead of usual choreographed bouts. The entire arena erupted in "This is Awesome" chants on multiple occasions during this match at Survivor Series.

There was no dull part in their bout which speaks volumes about the prowess of The Man and The Queen, who have been each other's biggest rivals over the last couple of years.

Since both Lynch and Charlotte are extremely familiar with each other's in-ring work, they knew exactly what to do to avoid losing their edge during this match at Survivor Series. Big Time Becks borrowed moves from Flair and used them against her opponent.

The latter was quick to fire back with more creative maneuvers. In all honestly, Charlotte Flair seemed to have better offenses in her arsenal, but Becky Lynch's resilience kept her in the match until the very end.

The match's closing moments saw Flair take help from the rope to pin Lynch. However, the official spotted her tricks and stopped counting. As the referee told off the SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch saw the right opportunity and rolled her up for a pinfall.

She waited until the referee got to the second count and then used help from the ropes while ensuring her angle was hidden. She successfully used The Queen's tricks against her to seal her victory at Survivor Series 2021 and put a momentary pause to her feud with her long-term nemesis.

It should be noted that Charlotte Flair walked away with a smile following her loss at the pay-per-view. It was unclear if she had simply accepted her fate or was just proud that her former trusted ally truly learned the essence of her dominance. Given the depth of the story-telling, this match should have been the main event of Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This may be the last battle that we see between Flair and Lynch in the next few months unless one of them wins Royal Rumble and decides to switch brands again. Regardless, their effort at tonight's event deserves special accolades, and it has successfully associated itself with the second-oldest pay-per-view in WWE history.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das