"I hate you" - Queen Zelina argues with RAW Superstar before WWE Survivor Series 2021 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Queen Zelina was involved in an argument with her Survivor Series teammate, Rhea Ripley. The two superstars engaged in banter while Zelina was being interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Queen Zelina was asked about her final thoughts on representing RAW at Survivor Series. She said that she would play nice as long as her teammates did the same. Soon after, Zelina spotted Ripley standing close by, and their conversation was caught on camera.

Queen Zelina: I promise to play nice if my team plays nice. Where's Rhea? There she is. Rhea, do you promise to play nice?

Rhea Ripley: With you, hell no!

Queen Zelina: Then I don't want to play nice.

Rhea Ripley: Shut up.

Queen Zelina: I hate you; I hate you and everything you stand for, you pixie! We are going to be great; it's going to be so good.

Rhea Ripley brought up how she has competed at Survivor Series in the past as part of the NXT Women's team in 2019 and won.

Zelina then insisted that she's the Queen and, thus, deserves respect from the former women's champion. On the other hand, The Nightmare argued that she didn't respect the other Queen i.e., Charlotte Flair, and would do the same while talking to Zelina. Below are the details of the conversation between the two superstars.

Queen Zelina: Yeah, well, it's my first, so they are lucky I wasn't on the team when you were. You are supposed to be nice to me, and I am your Queen. So, respect your Queen.

Rhea Ripley: You are not my Queen. I didn't respect the last one.

Queen Zelina: There was no other Queen but me. You know that, officially, there's no Queens but me. Don't play.

You can watch the full video below:

Queen Zelina's feud with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Since ascending her throne, Queen Zelina has continued her friendship with Carmella. Together, the two superstars mocked Nikki A.S.H., who won't be a part of Survivor Series. Zelina even defeated Nikki in a singles match on RAW, but Ripley returned the favor by beating Carmella.

Queen Zelina and Carmella have managed to make a strong case while feuding with Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in the last few weeks. They are expected to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after Survivor Series 2021.

But before that, Zelina and Carmella need to be on the same page as Ripley, as all three of them will be keen on bagging victory for the Red brand tonight.

