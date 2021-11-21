WWE Survivor Series 2021: 5 last-minute changes that can be made to the pay-per-view – Roman Reigns pulls off a surprise, big 'screwjob' on the cards? 

We are hours away from WWE Survivor Series 2021. The match card for the pay-per-view is stacked, featuring several high-profile clashes. There’s also a massive Battle Royal scheduled to take place at the event. With seven matches planned for the show, we expect the upcoming pay-per-view to be short.

Here, we look at some of the last-minute changes that can be made to Survivor Series 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns adds an interesting stipulation to his match against Big E at Survivor Series

The biggest match scheduled to take place at Survivor Series 2021 will witness the clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E. Both superstars are the top titleholders from SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Since it is one of the most highly-anticipated matches ahead of the pay-per-view, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect a surprise.

It is no secret that the company did not invest a lot of time in the build-up to Survivor Series this year. We barely saw any interactions between the top champions from both main roster brands.

Even Big E and Reigns had their own messages for each other limited to final episodes of RAW and SmackDown before the event. Yesterday, there were reports claiming that last-minute changes were made to the feud between Roman Reigns and the New Day member.

It appears that initially, there were no plans to bring the two superstars face to face on Friday night. However, The Tribal Chief demanded a change in the script last week. He wanted the creative team to use his match against King Woods and the subsequent attack on the latter to make the champion vs. champion feud appear more personal before Survivor Series.

The idea worked well as Big E returned to help Woods against Reigns and The Usos the following week. He even got the better of the Universal champion, making it a more well-balanced contest.

Thus, it would be fair to imagine Roman Reigns getting a stipulation added to his match against Big E at the pay-per-view. The biggest heel in the business can fetch more heat if he undermines atop babyface due to his backstage pull.

He could also get their in-ring bout to be governed by the rules of a No-DQ, or No Holds Barred match. This would allow both competitors to use weapons in the main event.

Woods has called out The Tribal Chief for always relying on The Usos to win his matches. This could prompt Reigns to refuse any help from his cousins while cleverly substituting them with low blows and steel chairs. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for this bout at Survivor Series.

Edited by Kaushik Das