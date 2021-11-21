WWE Survivor Series 2021: 3 Things that shouldn’t happen at the pay-per-view and 2 things that should

We are all set for WWE Survivor Series 2021, the last of the company’s big-four annual pay-per-views. Several high-profile matches are scheduled for the event, and the creative team needs to avoid making some crucial mistakes.

Apart from the matches discussed in this article, WWE has also confirmed a 25-man Dual Brand Battle Royal to honor the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut.

Here, we will look at things that shouldn’t happen at Survivor Series and things that should. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Shouldn’t happen at WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns picks up a clean victory

The biggest match of Survivor Series would be the one between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E. The two superstars are likely to headline the pay-per-view.

Fans have been waiting to watch this clash unfold for a long time, even back when both superstars were on the same brand. Back when the New Day member held the Money in the Bank contract, fans had hoped to see it cashed in on The Tribal Chief.

Big E eventually moved on to RAW, where he won the WWE Championship after defeating Bobby Lashley. He is now the top champion on the Red brand and will represent the same at Survivor Series.

While he has not been booked as strongly as Roman Reigns, he deserves to be treated just as well – especially if the company wants to restore RAW’s credibility. Big E has enjoyed a great push over the last couple of weeks and should be booked just as strongly at the pay-per-view.

RAW and SmackDown’s final shows before Survivor Series worked extensively to build on the hype surrounding E vs. Reigns. First, The Tribal Chief sent his cousins to the Red brand to send a message. Jey and Jimmy Uso tried to intimidate Big E, but the latter held the upper hand during their confrontation.

He floored both the tag team champions to showcase his intent for when he meets Roman Reigns.

Fast forward to SmackDown, The Bloodline bullied Xavier Woods. Reigns stomped on his crown in the opening segment, humiliating the King. This led to him challenging the Universal Champion to a match in the main event.

Roman Reigns was confident about relying on The Usos right before his segment with Woods, but the King had other plans. He had called Big E to the show, and the WWE Champion made a huge statement ahead of Survivor Series by attacking all members of The Bloodline.

It was pretty evident that Reigns would stand tall after their bout on Sunday. But it still made Big E look just as good as his SmackDown counterpart, leaving room for a more well-balanced main event at Survivor Series.

The potential interference from The Usos or Paul Heyman has been synonymous with Roman Reigns’ title reign. Another clash with the same finish won’t chip away at his credibility and will protect Big E. The WWE Champion already has incredible title challengers like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens awaiting him on RAW.

