Update on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's relationship ahead of Survivor Series - Reports

There's still major animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, mere days before their Survivor Series battle.

The duo was involved in a disastrous "Championship Exchange" segment on a recent episode of SmackDown. The former best friends had a heated backstage confrontation after the show. This real-life heat has helped their on-screen feud a great deal.

Becky Lynch is all set to face Flair in an inter-brand match at Survivor Series 2021. According to WrestleVotes, the two female stars are still not on good terms. WWE expects both women to act professionally on Sunday, though the finish to this much-anticipated match "has been greatly debated."

"From what I gather there is still some legitimate animosity between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, a feeling of disdain between them both. With that said, WWE is expecting 100% professionalism Sunday in their matchup, however I do know the finish has been greatly debated," wrote WrestleVotes.

Becky Lynch has opened up on the possibility of her match with Flair going haywire

Becky Lynch spoke about her upcoming match with Charlotte Flair in her latest interview with MMA Hour. The RAW Women's Champion was asked whether her real-life heat with Flair could negatively affect the match.

Lynch agreed with Helwani and recalled Flair's infamous in-ring match with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

"Yeah, of course. Of course there is. And kind of saw that a little bit with Charlotte and Nia at one stage. When people don't work together it can go badly. And it's not good, it's not good. You're watching for the wrong reasons," said Lynch.

If the latest reports about the controversial outcome of Lynch vs. Charlotte are accurate, it would be interesting to see how both women handle the match on Sunday. Despite the animosity, it remains to be seen if Lynch and Flair will keep their issues aside for the sake of the WWE Universe.

Who will come out on top when all is said and done at Survivor Series? Do you think Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair will end controversially?

