5 biggest WWE feuds that will start on RAW and SmackDown after Extreme Rules 2021

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is in the history books, and it’s time to look forward to the exciting feuds that will unfold on RAW and SmackDown. There were five title matches scheduled for the show, but none of the championships changed hands. Few reigning champions are actively looking for new challengers, while others already have a clear idea about their next opponents.

Here, we look at some of the biggest feuds that can unfold on RAW and SmackDown after the recently concluded pay-per-view. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

WWE Extreme Rules’ main event saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship against The Demon, Finn Balor, in controversial fashion. While they delivered an entertaining match, its finish sparked a lot of outrage among the viewers. The rivalry between Balor and Reigns will now take a backseat as the Tribal Chief turns his attention towards an old nemesis, Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return at SummerSlam to tease a feud with Roman Reigns. Lesnar subsequently appeared on WWE SmackDown when he bullied The Bloodlinebefore and demanded a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. He attacked Reigns, The Usos, and even Paul Heyman to prove his point on the Blue brand.

WWE have already confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next month. This match was announced two weeks before Extreme Rules.

It is going to be one of the biggest matches this year and requires a solid build-up over the next few weeks. Thus, we might see Lesnar make multiple appearances on SmackDown as we head closer to the pay-per-view.

This storyline has also used Paul Heyman’s previous relationship with Brock Lesnar and his current job as Roman Reigns’ counsel to help create a certain ambiguity about the veteran’s loyalty.

Lesnar implied that Heyman knew about his return, and Reigns even said that he pays him to know these things in advance. It is evident that he will play a key role in this feud’s narration, at least until the next WWE pay-per-view.

Interestingly, a recent backstage segment showed Paul Heyman discussing Brock Lesnar's potential move to WWE RAW as part of the Draft. He is often spotted engaging in loud discussions over the phone, but he never reveals who's on the other end of the call.

It is expected that Roman Reigns will be better prepared for Brock Lesnar. This would be the first time Reigns is a heel, and Lesnar will be built as a babyface. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for the two Superstars on the Blue brand and how the upcoming WWE Draft will impact the storyline going forward.

