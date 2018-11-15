5 Biggest WWE Legends Who Could Pass The Torch To Drew McIntyre After Survivor Series

Who will stand up?

With Monday Night Raw feeling Roman Reigns' absence, WWE have been presenting and promoting Drew McIntyre as 'The Guy' on the red brand.

There's no denying that the Scottish Terminator was always set to be the 'Chosen One' within the company, and while his initial tenure bombed, the company might make him a bigger deal this time than he already is.

His victory over Kurt Angle got the entire world talking, with the former NXT Champion not only defeating the Olympic Gold Medalist but annihilating him as the crowd watched it all pass them by.

The demolition of Kurt Angle has propelled McIntyre as the next big thing and with Vince McMahon being very optimistic about the Scottish Sensation's abilities, he could very well make him the top guy in the entire WWE.

But will anyone dare to stand up to the Scottish Terminator and go one-on-one with him? There are plenty of WWE legends who are probably at the end of their careers, and passing the torch to Drew McIntyre could be an ideal way to close the curtain.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 WWE legends who could pass the torch to Drew McIntyre after Survivor Series.

#1 John Cena

The Real Franchise of the business

John Cena's noteworthy achievements make him an ideal candidate to channel out the best in a mercenary like the Scottish Terminator, Drew McIntyre.

Both the competitors have never squared off in a feud and with the former NXT Champion becoming such a big deal on the red brand, chances are that this just might happen.

The 16-time World Champion's in-ring role within the squared circle is becoming extremely limited and that could coerce him to be involved in some terrific feuds before he calls it quits.

WWE definitely needs a money match for an event like WrestleMania and with Drew McIntyre ready for a coronation, Cena could pass the torch to him at the Show of Shows.

This feud could be pretty interesting and would certainly bring the best out of the Scottish Terminator by embarrassing John Cena at the biggest WWE event.

