5 biggest WWE moments of 2023

2023 was one of the most pivotal years in WWE history. Stars may come and go, and premium live events may change, but the past year has seen some of the biggest changes to every aspect of the company.

Huge moments always occur at certain premium live events, with WrestleMania and SummerSlam usually hosting a few each year. A star may retire or return for one more match. Celebrities can also create big moments, and Logan Paul has done that in his appearances at both the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam Premium Live Events.

While the wrestling business adjusts yearly, 2023 saw several big moments alter the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion. The following five moments forever changed not only WWE but also the industry.

#5. Cody vs. Roman at WrestleMania 39

Two famous wrestling dynasties squared off at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE for over two years. Despite maintaining his status as The Tribal Chief, many of his wins were marred by outside interference from different members of The Bloodline. Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre were among the opponents who lost because of The Bloodline's interference.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and seemed like the perfect person to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa interfered, allowing Roman's historic run to continue. It was a polarizing decision that kept SmackDown in limbo all year due to Reigns' sporadic appearances and defenses.

The American Nightmare did not lose the fan support, but it represented a moment that could have propelled SmackDown forward rather than keeping it in a holding pattern.

#4. Sami Zayn turns against The Bloodline

Few stars have the emotional range of Sami Zayn.

The angle between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline was among the best in WWE history. What started as a passive relationship turned into an emotionally gripping and excruciating storyline, mostly due to Zayn's work.

The Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to the group time after time, and his treatment of Jey Uso revealed the reality of his relationship with Roman Reigns. At one point, Zayn had to pick between The Bloodline and his best friend, Kevin Owens.

When it came to brutalizing his lifetime friend, Zayn chose his friend, leading to a betrayal that caused cracks in the Samoan faction. Had The Honorary Uce not been involved, the gravitas of the situation would not have been felt. It also led to Jey Uso's defection from the group and current popularity.

#3. Bray Wyatt's death shocked the world

Wrestlers have a tough profession, enduring damage to various parts of their bodies. It is an extremely physical sport, so hearing about a wrestler's death is sad but not always completely unexpected.

However, when it came to the sudden passing of Bray Wyatt, those factors were out of consideration. Wyatt was one of the most creative stars in WWE's history, and his uniqueness connected with fans on a different level.

His untimely death was tragic and heartbreaking as he was still active yet on the sidelines dealing with health issues. Wyatt's passing was similar to that of Eddie Guerrero over 15 years ago as both were still in the prime of their careers. He still had a lot to give, but his family and fans lost a generational talent in 2023.

#2. CM Punk comes back home to WWE

Saying that CM Punk's WWE departure in 2014 was messy would be an understatement. The Second City Saint left WWE after a litany of issues. He stayed away from the wrestling ring until two years ago when he joined AEW.

Fast forward to 2023 and Punk had a falling out with Tony Khan's company. Once that happened, the thought of a possible WWE return became a reality. After weeks of speculation, his famous theme 'Cult of Personality' hit at the end of Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

The return was important for many reasons, one being that one of AEW's biggest stars went to the competition. The second was that Punk and WWE were able to reach an understanding so that they could do business. His return to the Stamford-based company was once thought to be impossible. 2023 proved that you can never say never.

#1. The TKO Group Holdings merger and its effect on Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's influence has faded since the merger.

Perhaps the biggest moment in wrestling was when WWE and UFC merged to become known as TKO Group Holdings. The sale of the Stamford-based promotion to Endeavor marked the first time someone else had control of the company since Vince McMahon took over in the 1980s.

McMahon had the final say on every aspect of production for nearly 40 years. He returned after a hiatus to help facilitate a sale, and that sale was finalized in September. Since then, things have slowly changed.

However, one of the biggest changes was how Vince's power waned under the TKO Group Holdings merger. Triple H was made the head of creative, while McMahon lost more power by the month.

The product has changed for the better under newer eyes and different stars have been given pushes. Mr. McMahon was not going to run WWE forever, and that massive change occurred in 2023.

What was your favorite WWE moment in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!