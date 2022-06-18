5 Biggest WWE News & Rumors you can't miss - Megastar set to leave the company; details on Vince McMahon quitting and getting replaced; popular superstar released

It has been a big week for major headlines in the world of WWE. Some major developments have taken place that will alter the course of the company's future. From Vince McMahon stepping aside as WWE CEO and being replaced by Stephanie McMahon to the company letting go of two of their top superstars, there has been much to talk about.

In this special edition, we will take a look at all the buzzworthy news and rumors coming out of WWE. Apart from taking a look at the ongoing situation involving Vince McMahon stepping away as the CEO, we will also take a look at some other interesting topics.

5) Vince McMahon steps away as WWE CEO and issues a statement

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

WWE's corporate website first broke the news of Vince McMahon's announcement that he will be stepping away from his role as the CEO of WWE. He will, however, retain his role and responsibilities related to the creative content.

He is being replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who will take over as the interim CEO. His exit comes on the heels of allegations of misconduct in a report published by the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. McMahon has made an official statement following the major announcement. He has said that he is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations against him. He was accused of having an affair with a former paralegal in the company, bumping her salary and paying her $3 million to keep it a secret.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Vince McMahon.

McMahon is also set to return and address the WWE Universe on SmackDown this week.

4) Stephanie McMahon appointed interim CEO amidst ongoing investigation

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the four Board of Directors who are not part of the ongoing investigation against Vince McMahon include his daughter Stephanie McMahon, his son-in-law Triple H, Nick Khan and Vince himself. The remaining eight members are currently investigating him over the allegations.

While the investigation is ongoing, Stephanie McMahon has taken up the position of interim CEO. She stated on Twitter that she is honored by the appointment and expressed her love for WWE.

Stephanie went on a leave of absence a few weeks back for personal reasons but has now returned to assume her new role.

3) Paige set to leave WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion and SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced that she will leave the company next month. Her current contract ends on 7th July 2022, and she revealed that the company is not interested in renewing her contract.

The megastar suffered a serious neck injury in 2017 and has not been cleared to compete in the ring.

Paige also revealed that she texted Vince McMahon and was told that they would keep the door open for a potential future return. However, she did not seem too hopeful about the assurances:

''I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say,"said Paige. (H/T: 411Mania)

The youngest Divas champion will be leaving the company after being with them for the past 10 years. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that her future is still uncertain. He said that all major promotions will want her if she gets cleared, but for now she will likely get multiple autograph signings for now:

''There are a lot of questions regarding what’s next, which would depend on her being cleared to wrestle and what she wants to do. She’ll probably get a ton of autograph shows especially at first.''

2) Sasha Banks allegedly released

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc has reported that Sasha Banks was released by the company. Banks was suspended a few weeks back after she and her partner Naomi walked out during an episode of RAW. They were allegedly unhappy with the planned creative directions for them.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men gave an update on the situation, saying that he cannot confirm if The Boss has been released by the company or not, but she is actively trying to get her release and has gotten her attorneys involved.

Banks was suspended without pay and her contract was most likely frozen, which would mean that she can't wrestle for any other promotion either.

1) Randy Orton injury update

Fightful Select reported that Randy Orton's back injury has gotten progressively worse. He has been out of action ever since he and Riddle lost the tag team title unification match to The Usos on SmackDown a few weeks back.

The report also says that Orton had 'struggled' during his last match and had to force himself to work.

Randy Orton was originally primed to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, with his back requiring surgery, it's uncertain if he will be able to challenge for the title by the time SummerSlam arrives.

Dave Meltzer has stated that the company has already planned a backup opponent for The Tribal Chief if Orton doesn't make it.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. Did Vince McMahon do the right thing by stepping away? Yes No 4 votes so far