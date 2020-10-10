5 Biggest WWE Superstars who couldn't defeat Eddie Guerrero

Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53-years old. The former WWE Champion tragically passed away in late 2005, at the age of 38. Eddie Guerrero was one of the most charismatic Superstars in WWE history and left a legacy behind him that can't be replicated.

Eddie was a popular Cruiserweight star in WCW, back in the 90s. He made his way to WWE in early 2000, as a part of The Radicalz. Eddie soon formed an alliance with Chyna and spent years on end as a mid-card act on WWE SmackDown. Eddie went on to win the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004, in one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five of the biggest WWE Superstars who couldn't defeat Eddie Guerrero.

Note: The list only focuses on WWE matches, and won't consider Eddie's WCW stint. Only singles competition is being taken into account for this list.

A special thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article.

#5 R-Truth couldn't defeat Eddie Guerrero (0-1)

R-Truth

Currently, R-Truth is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. His popularity peaked last year during his weekly misadventures with the 24/7 title. Truth is regarded by many as one of the funniest acts in the history of WWE. Back in 2000-01, Truth worked for WWE using the moniker of K-Kwik. He had a bunch of matches with Eddie Guerrero at the time, with one of those encounters being a singles bout.

At Survivor Series 2000, Truth teamed up with Chyna, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg in a losing effort against Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn. In February 2001, Eddie Guerrero took on Truth on an edition of Sunday Night Heat. In the end, Eddie pinned Truth to score a victory, and the duo never had a match again.