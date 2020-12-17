5 Biggest WWE Superstars who failed to beat Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been a part of the pro wrestling business for more than 20 years at this point. He made his way to WCW during the Monday Night Wars and was quickly pushed as an unstoppable machine. His undefeated streak of 173 straight wins is one of the most impressive feats in pro wrestling to this day.

Goldberg carried over that momentum when he came to WWE in 2003, with his first victim being none other than The Rock. The stint didn't last long and he parted ways with WWE after WrestleMania 20. Goldberg took a 12-year break and came back to WWE in late 2016, to resume his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg has faced some of the biggest Superstars in WWE history over his multiple runs in the company. There are megastars like The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar who managed to defeat him, but on the other hand, there are several other WWE legends who just couldn't put Goldberg down. Let's take a look at five of them.

Note: The list will only focus on singles competition, and matches that took place under the WWE umbrella.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is an interesting name on this list, as he actually won the 2017 Royal Rumble match that Goldberg was a part of. Orton threw Roman Reigns out to win the whole thing, while Goldberg had previously been eliminated by The Undertaker. Orton was a young, arrogant guy on WWE RAW in 2003 when Goldberg was putting down every Superstar in his path. On the road to SummerSlam 2003, Orton took on Goldberg on WWE RAW. Goldberg won this match via pinfall, and this was it for the duo in terms of singles competition.

Advertisement

Orton was nowhere close to Goldberg's level at that time

Orton had just started off his career in WWE, while Goldberg was an established legend at that point. Orton and Goldberg went on to compete in several multi-man matches over the next few weeks, but never competed in another singles match.