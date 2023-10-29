5 biggest WWE Superstars who may miss Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is right around the corner, and the buildup to the event has been fantastic. Roman Reigns and LA Knight have managed to create the big fight aura around their feud and are expected to headline the show in Riyadh. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and IYO SKY have been on compelling story arcs on the road to the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

While the star power will be high at the event, especially with John Cena competing, many big names are set to miss out. These stars are either on hiatus, lack creative direction heading into the event, or have had their ongoing feuds omitted from the show by creative's prerogative. As a result, the fans in the Mohammed Abdu Arena will miss out on some of their biggest favorites.

Here are five of the biggest stars that, barring a last-minute addition, are set to miss Crown Jewel 2023

#5&4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens may not be at WWE Crown Jewel despite finally debuting in Saudi Arabia earlier this year

Zayn and Owens main evented the most recent Saudi show and emerged victorious

At Night of Champions 2023, history was made in multiple facts. Asuka ended Bianca Belair's record RAW Women's Title reign, while Seth Rollins was crowned the first World Heavyweight champion. Headlining that history-making evening were Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

This was the first time either Zayn or Owens performed in the desert nation, receiving arguably the loudest reaction of the night from their adoring fans. Five months later, neither man is booked for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. With The Prizefighter finding his feet on SmackDown and The Honorary Uce in a tangled war with Judgment Day, Survivor Series may be the next premium live event to feature the duo.

#3. Becky Lynch's recent foray into NXT is all but guaranteed to see her miss WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Man has been busy showcasing NXT talent on the road to Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female star on WWE's books today. It stands to reason that she would be expected to feature on a huge show like Crown Jewel. However, The Man's recent run with the NXT Women's Championship has left her out of the loop of storylines heading towards the Riyadh show. Thus, she is all but guaranteed to miss the event.

Stars of a similar caliber, like Charlotte Flair and Bayley, are not on the card either, but they could appear to influence featured matches. However, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which Big Time Becks shows up in the Mohammed Abdu Arena, barring a huge swerve. As it stands, the six-time women's champion is expected back on the road to Survivor Series

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther will almost surely not be at Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 500+ days, establishing himself as arguably the greatest holder in its 44-year history. The Ring General has elevated the midcard championship to feel almost like a world title on RAW through his dominance in the ring. This aura of importance makes it stick out like a sore thumb when he's not featured on a premium live event.

The former NXT UK champion is currently fighting off an array of challengers, including Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Having put on instant classics with both men in recent weeks on RAW, the Austrian grappler left fans calling for him to be left off fewer events. If WWE management heard this plea, they aren't planning to start with Crown Jewel because, as it stands, he will not be in Riyadh.

The Ring General is currently advertised as the main event of a WWE house show in the US on the same day as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

#1. WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be the first edition of the event not to feature Brock Lesnar

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar has been a fixture in the short history of WWE Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate won the Universal Championship at the inaugural show and went on to compete at each of the next three, racking up a 3-1 win/loss record. However, it looks like his streak of appearances at the company's most lucrative event will not continue in 2023.

The Conqueror has not been seen since his SummerSlam loss to Cody Rhodes, with some rumors suggesting he may not return until WrestleMania season. Given that he hasn't returned in less than a week to Crown Jewel, it looks like he won't be in Riyadh. That is unless Triple H pulls a Vince McMahon tribute and books The Beast on RAW for a quick attack and challenge on any chosen prey.

As the wise guru Justin Bieber once said, "Never say Never!"

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.