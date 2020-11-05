5 Biggest WWE Tag Team break-ups in the last decade

The storylines in the wrestling business have the power to make or break a Superstar. Since the performers dedicate decades of their life to this craft, they are bound to be tied in a few memorable alliances. With great chemistry and well-planned narrations, some of these friendships turn immortal. It’s the shared history and intensity of these alliances that end up making their eventual breakup seem all the more hurtful. This story is no different in WWE.

Over the last decade, the WWE Universe has witnessed friendships succumb to jealousy, stories of brotherhood turn into baffling tales of betrayal, and packs break up into lone wolves. Some of these Superstars who raise a toast to each other’s failure once sat on the same table. But such is the ritual that friendships and betrayals remain a part of the same cycle.

In this article, we will take a look at the biggest tag team breakups in WWE over the last decade. Some of these were a result of devious intentions while others fell prey to unfortunate timings. So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

#5 The New Day (WWE Draft, 2020)

Their expression says it all

The split of New Day turned out to be one of the greatest stories from the 2020 WWE Draft. We saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their return to SmackDown from their respective injuries. Following that, they both teamed up and went on to beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the tag team championships of the Blue brand.

Kofi and Woods to Raw.

Big E to SmackDown



The #WWEDraft splits up The New Day 😨



(@WWEonFOX)pic.twitter.com/Y9wIsZbm44 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 10, 2020

The most decorated tag team in the history of WWE was reminiscing in the joy of getting their hands back on the gold. But their celebrations were cut short because of the announcement that followed immediately afterwards. Moments after Woods and Kingston picked the tag team gold, Stephanie McMahon announced that they have been drafted to RAW. Big E was shockingly retained by SmackDown, and thus the popular stable was forced to split up.

It is evident that WWE are now working towards giving Big E a huge singles push. If he stayed with Kingston and Woods, there would always be speculation surrounding a plausible heel turn. It might be the kind of risk that WWE didn’t want to take altogether. Thus, the shocking breakup of New Day makes more sense.

Advertisement

"I’m glad that it wasn’t one of us taking a steel chair to the other. I’m glad there was no permanent split." @WWEBigE to @RyanSatin on The New Day being split up during the 2020 #WWEDraft. pic.twitter.com/WtbnyKRJsC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2020

That being said, this is the first time since the formation of The New Day that the stable won’t be together on the same WWE brand. With the Survivor Series coming up and the inevitable brand invasions, it will be interesting to see what the creative have in store for these three members of New Day in the coming weeks.