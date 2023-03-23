WrestleMania is the biggest annual premium live event in WWE's catalog. The "Show of Shows" has been running every year since 1985, and with its two-night 39th edition coming up on April 1st and 2nd 2023, fans are excited. Over the years, The Grandaddy of Them All has gained a reputation for consistently producing gigantic and timeless moments.

Think Randy Savage reuniting with Miss Elizabeth, Austin joining McMahon, Hogan bodyslamming Andre, countless turns, title wins, and classic matches. The Showcase Of Immortals has built a gigantic legacy of creating memories through grandeur, spectacle, and emotion. The last ten editions of the event have carried this on, churning out moments that are still talked about today.

Let's list five of the biggest WrestleMania moments WWE has produced in the past decade.

#5: Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles a WWE match for the first time in 19 years (WrestleMania 38 Night 1)

The build-up to WrestleMania 38 featured speculation about Stone Cold Steve Austin's role on the show. When The Texas Rattlesnake confirmed his appearance on the special "WrestleMania edition" of the KO Show, fans were left guessing. Would it be a promo battle? A brawl? A typical segment with Texan legends beating up the Prizefighter in defense of The Lone Star State?

It started out as expected with a talk show segment before Owens challenged Austin to an impromptu match. To everyone's shock and amazement, the Toughest S.O.B. accepted the challenge, and they had a very fun match. 19 years after he initially retired, it was a true 'Mania moment to see arguably the greatest WWE Superstar ever compete once again and win.

To make it even more special, this happened in his home state, main-eventing Night 1. The post-match celebrations with his brother and the rest of the stunners he gave out that weekend were the icing on a very delicious cake.

#4: Women main-event the Showcase of Immortals for the first time ever (WrestleMania 35)

WrestleMania 35 was the final Show of Shows held as a one-night event. In true 'Mania fashion, it featured many epic moments like Seth Rollins slaying The Beast, KofiMania plus Batista and Kurt Angle's retirement matches. The moment of the night belonged, though, to the three history-makers who brought the Women's Revolution full circle.

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch contested the first all-women's WrestleMania main event with The Man emerging victorious. It had a great build-up featuring an uncrowned people's champion challenging an undefeated MMA legend and a highly-accomplished authority-backed champion. In the end, Lynch prevailed, everyone rejoiced, and the megastar known as The Man was solidified in gold.

#3: The Heist of The Century

WrestleMania 31 was, to many fans, one of the greatest editions of all time. Featuring Sting's in-ring WWE debut, Cena vs. Rusev, Taker vs. Wyatt, and Lesnar vs. Reigns I in the main event, it wasn't short of moments. The event had iconic factions brawling, arguably the greatest RKO of all time, and an undefeated monster heel's first loss.

One moment, though, stood head and shoulders above all these iconic events: The Heist Of The Century. As Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns lay spent in the ring, Seth Rollins ran out and cashed in on his Money In The Bank contract. After a brief rollercoaster, Rollins pinned Reigns to win his first world championship and left jaws on the floor.

It is still widely regarded as the greatest cash-in of all time, as well as one of the best 'Mania endings ever.

#2: The Miracle on Bourbon Street

Daniel Bryan pulled off the ultimate WWE underdog story in the Superdome

Speaking of iconic WrestleMania endings, the 30th edition had one of the greatest climaxes in the history of the event. Daniel Bryan walked into the opener of WrestleMania XXX needing to beat Triple H to qualify for the main event. After a grueling battle with The Game and his Authority faction, Bryan prevailed albeit battered and bruised.

Already an underdog due to his size and (WWE) pedigree deficit between him and Randy Orton and Batista, Bryan's already slim chances were seemingly dashed by his injuries. Factoring in the Authority's on-screen and management's perceived off-screen agenda against him, the Yes! man seemed fated to "eat the pin" to protect The Viper and The Animal.

This made it even more special when Bryan submitted Batista to a thunderous pop with Michael Cole going crazy on commentary. The sight of 75,000 fans in the Superdome all doing the "Yes!" Chants in unison are one of the all-time great 'Mania images.

Honorable mentions

What better way to open the Show of Shows than with arguably the three greatest WWE Superstars ever?

We definitely can't list all the epic moments from the past decade of WrestleMania, we can give a shout-out to some notable ones.

The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan open WM 30

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks become the first two black women to main-event the Show of Shows (WM 37)

Shane McMahon jumps off the cage (WM 32)

Cena rescues The Rock after the fastest match in 'Mania history (WM 32)

The most dominant end to a WrestleMania main event (WM37)

Cinematic matches light up a 'Mania hamstrung by pandemic restrictions (WM36)

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE (WM 38)

Did we forget any that made your personal list? Let us know in the comments

#1: The Undertaker's streak ends (WrestleMania XXX)

The Undertaker's legendary streak is arguably the most impressive record in WrestleMania (or even general WWE) history. The Phenom's incredible run on The Grandest Stage made his matches at the event feel like world title bouts. For many fans who had grown up with The Streak, it felt like an unbeatable challenge, as if The Deadman's invincibility was intertwined with the soul of the event itself.

Imagine, then, the shock of fans everywhere when the referee's hand hit the mat for three and the streak came to an end. The fans couldn't believe it. Paul Heyman couldn't believe it. To this day, it's hotly debated. The "21-1" visual has become iconic. Brock Lesnar became WWE's final boss for almost a decade afterward. The Undertaker's aura never fully recovered. Ellis Mbeh became an internet sensation!

Now THAT's a WrestleMania moment!

