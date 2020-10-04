On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss appeared as a special guest on "The KO Show", with Kevin Owens as the host.

Alexa Bliss seemed infatuated with The Fiend's aura right from the beginning of her interview with Owens. Unfortunately for The Prizefighter, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt returned to SmackDown and attacked him out of nowhere.

After the ambush was over, The Fiend offered his hand to Alexa Bliss, who accepted the offer to confirm her allegiance to The Fiend.

A few months ago, this pairing would have sounded like pure fan fiction. However, WWE has somehow managed to make this idea work on SmackDown.

Fans will most certainly get some bizarre segments including this duo in the future. With that in mind, here are five bizarre ways Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's storyline could advance in WWE.

#5 WWE airs a demonic wedding ceremony for Alexa Bliss and The Fiend

The above title may sound a bit bizarre and unreal, but it's not entirely out of the question when Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's entire WWE storyline is put into context.

On Sportskeeda's YouTube show "Smack Talk", Rick Ucchino briefly mentioned an entertaining idea where Alexa Bliss and The Fiend could be involved in a demonic wedding. These two personas are a match made in hell, after all.

Ucchino specifically mentioned the 1988 fantasy comedy film, Beetlejuice. It featured an infamous wedding scene that will remind any WWE viewer of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segments.

The scene from the aforementioned film leans more towards a comedic tone. WWE could accomplish the same if 'Fun House' Bray Wyatt keeps popping up in between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's marriage ceremony.

There could be some long-term issues if this radical idea is seriously considered. In that case, a potential wedding between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend could be presented as a "What If?" scenario in a silly Firefly Funhouse segment on SmackDown.