5 bizarre WWE booking decisions made this week

WWE puts out a lot of content every single week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things have left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

This weekly series takes a look at WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown and explores the confusing booking decisions that took place on these programs.

The week started with several bizarre booking decisions on WWE RAW. WWE NXT also threw up a few headscratchers, but WWE SmackDown put on another smooth show that didn't present many problems. As a result, WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown continue to feel like two different companies rather than two brands under one umbrella.

Here's a look at five bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week.

#5 WWE NXT booked Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to lose to Bronson Reed

Isiah Swerve Scott is one of NXT's brightest superstar's

Last week on WWE NXT, Bronson Reed returned to the show after an eight-week absence, and he defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis. This past week, he did the same to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Although the match was competitive, Reed was victorious for the second week in a row.

The booking decision to have Reed pick up the win isn't the problem. WWE NXT sees big things in store for him, so he's being pushed as a destructive monster. The confusion comes from the decision to have Scott take this loss.

Scott was unsuccessful in his quest for cruiserweight gold against Santos Escobar. He has responded to this failure with a new attitude. Scott has adopted heelish tendencies, which helped him pick up a win against Jake Atlas two weeks ago.

Scott has tremendous potential, but he has only shown flashes of his brilliance in WWE NXT so far. He needs a consistent chance to prove himself, and his new persona made it seem like he was on the right track.

That's why his loss to Reed makes no sense. There are plenty of other wrestlers on the roster that could have taken this defeat. Another unsuccessful week leaves Scott in desperate need of some positive momentum.