5 Bizzare rules that John Cena had for Nikki Bella during their relationship

John Cena displayed a completely new side to his personality with his massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion blamed the fans for his entire career and ended up leaving the fans in a state of shock with some harsh words for them.

While Cena had almost always been a babyface in his career, things weren't the same in his personal life. The Franchise Player had some very strict rules when it came to his relationship with Nikki Bella, which was all documented in the Total Divas reality series.

Some very strange and surprising rules were imposed on the WWE Hall of Famer, which didn't match with Cena's babyface character in WWE at all. Let's check out a few rules that John Cena had during his relationship with Nikki Bella.

#5. Formal attire mandatory at dinner with The Franchise Player

John Cena had a very heartwarming yet hilarious rule for dinner. The Franchise Player wanted everyone to dress up in formal attire whenever they were dining. This was not only for dinner dates but also for casual dinners at home. When there was nobody else at home, Nikki Bella would still have to dress up in formal attire while dining with him.

Cena stated that this was because he wanted to appreciate the fantastic life he had, given how things weren't the same when he was growing up. John always wanted to appreciate what he had done with his life, and this is why he dressed formally and wanted everyone else to follow the same at every dinner.

#4. Neat and Tidy house at all times

While Cena was mostly traveling on tours, thanks to WWE's grueling travel schedule, he wanted his house to be neat and tidy at all times. The 16-time world champion was extremely proud of the incredible house that he was able to afford and wanted it to be clean at every moment.

John Cena would also make the likes of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella remove their shoes while he was at home, and was randomly seen cleaning the kitchen after Nikki Bella had finished preparing dinner during a Total Divas episode.

#3. Cena was very loyal to WWE

John Cena has always thanked WWE for kickstarting his career and making it as big as it could get, giving him fame, recognition, and success. The 16-time WWE world champion has always appreciated the Stamford-based company, and this isn't something new.

Cena apparently made it a rule that nobody would badmouth the company in his presence. He considered himself privileged to be a part of this company and wanted to cherish it forever.

#2. A contract before moving in

Right before Nikki Bella moved in with John Cena, the latter had her sign a 75-page contract, that was well documented in Total Divas. While this ended up protecting himself when it came to the long run, this wasn't the best thing to do in a relationship, which Cena himself regretted later on.

The Franchise Player's contract signing rule was immediately accepted by Nikki Bella, which also strengthened their relationship and the trust Cena had.

#1. John Cena didn't want kids

The Cenation Leader was always at his best with kids when it came to his babyface character. However, he didn't want any kids in his own life. While Cena loved kids, he knew he wouldn't have the time to take care of them and spend time with them and hence he purportedly avoided them.

While John Cena was firm with his rule to not have kids, this ended up being one of the reasons that his relationship with Nikki Bella allegedly came to an end.

