5 blockbuster crossover feuds that could emerge from the official WWE and Endeavor merger

The merger between WWE and Endeavor Group (owner of UFC) under the banner of TKO Group Holdings was finally completed earlier this week. The New York-based conglomerate now promotes two huge companies under its name.

Both entities are often compared to each other due to the physical and combative nature of each. Many athletes have switched between the promotions in the past. Stars including Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Ken Shamrock, and CM Punk have battled in both promotions.

Now that TKO presides over both companies, there could be some big crossovers between the two. Cross-promotion is a big part of WWE's marketing tactic, so TKO might employ the same strategy between the two divisions. Here are five possible showdowns that could take place after the merger.

#5 Justin Gaethje and Sheamus can both put on bangers

Justin Gaethje would fit in with the Brawling Brutes.

Even before he joined UFC, Justin Gaethje was known for his brawling MMA style. He did bring a wrestling background to the cage, but most of his fights turned into crowd-pleasing slugfests.

Sheamus has enjoyed a career renaissance as a member of The Brawling Brutes. The mantra of the group is "It's Fight Night!" They also always claim to put on "banger after banger after banger" in the ring.

Since both Sheamus and Gaethje are used to physical clashes, it wouldn't be difficult to picture the two fighters going at each other.

#4 Holly Holm and Charlotte Flair share many similarities

Holly Holm and Charlotte Flair are both used to being Champions.

Both women are known for being extremely athletic phenoms. Holm excelled in boxing before joining UFC. She is still among the top names in UFC's Bantamweight division.

Charlotte Flair is arguably the top female wrestler in WWE. She has 14 world title reigns in the company and has a WWE Hall of Famer father in Ric Flair. While Holly " The Preacher's Daughter" Holm can be a probable contender for the new UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Another similarity that could be brought up in a crossover feud is how both women defeated Ronda Rousey in their own promotions. Holm could boast that she came on top in a contest that wasn't pre-determined.

#3 Who is more outlandish - the UFC star or the WWE Visionary?

A clash between "The Last Stylebender" and "The Visionary" will undoubtedly be appealing. Both Israel Adesanya and Seth Rollins are athletic anomalies who possess strength, speed, accuracy, and precision.

Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, while Adesanya recently lost his UFC Middleweight title to Sean Strickland. Both men are known to be dominant in their respective divisions and can be a bit outlandish from time to time.

Any potential crossover feud could simply showcase their athleticism. Since both of them share an illustrious fashion sense, it can definitely be a matchup to watch out for.

#2 The Notorious One tussles with The Megastar

Conor McGregor already feels like a ready-made WWE character.

LA Knight is currently the most popular star in WWE. He made his way into the promotion quite rapidly, and there has been a raucous reception whenever he enters an arena. His promo skills are one of the best in the business, and he can also back it up in the ring.

Conor McGregor has been one of the most polarizing stars in professional sports. He had crossed over to box Floyd Mayweather in the past and had his share of ups and downs in the Octagon.

McGregor would need someone who can match his wits on the mic and even give him tough competition in the ring. Knight is firing on all cylinders at the moment, and his matchup with The Notorious One could definitely be exciting.

#1 Who's the Pound for Pound King - Roman Reigns or Jon Jones?

Both Roman Reigns and Jon Jones are probably considered the best in their respective promotions. While Reigns was provided with initial support in his WWE career, Jones has earned it in the Octagon by winning championships in two different divisions.

The Tribal Chief can be put up against either Jones or McGregor. Jones is currently the pound-for-pound top UFC fighter in the world. Roman Reigns has significantly earned success with The Bloodline's two-year run.

Reigns has already promised to smash Jones should he come to WWE.

Which matchup are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below.