5 blockbuster first-time feuds for CM Punk after his return to WWE

CM Punk's instantly iconic WWE return at Survivor Series set the pro wrestling world on fire. The man labeled "controversial and polarizing" by Michael Cole has everybody not only talking but also hanging onto his every word as we await what's next for him after he settles back into the company. After the events of RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless might be on a collision course with Seth Rollins.

The World Heavyweight Champion has proven to be a dependable dance partner for returning high-profile stars, and is almost guaranteed to make magic with the Chicago native. Beyond Rollins, Punk is likely to have box office feuds with other old rivals like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. However, perhaps more excitingly, a field of first-time feuds awaits him that could be just as magical.

Here are five "dream" first-time feuds for CM Punk in WWE after his shocking Survivor Series return

#5. The eventual promo battle between LA Knight and CM Punk is already hotly anticipated by the WWE Universe

LA Knight and CM Punk are widely regarded as two of, if not the two, best mic workers not just in WWE but in the entire business today. The Megastar and The Second City Saint have both built huge, passionate fanbases off their gift of gab, although they have had markedly different career paths.

What will happen when the man with the undeniable Kavorka faces off against The Voice of The Voiceless? Who will come out on top in that verbal spar? This promo battle is set to be a mouthwatering affair, and the WWE Universe can't wait to see it.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk will be a battle of two of WWE's greatest anti-heroes of the past twenty years

Kevin Owens and CM Punk share many career similarities despite never crossing paths inside and outside of WWE. Both rose to prominence as legends on the independent scene, winning many titles before joining the Stamford-based juggernaut. They both rose to World Champion status in the company, becoming known for their in-ring and promo prowess.

Both of these men carry a distinct Stone Cold-esque rebellious streak about them, giving them the ability to hold the fans in the palm of their hands. A first-time-ever feud between these two fan favorites is a must and could end up ranking high in both of their career catalogs. It's safe to say fans have it high on their wishlist.

#3. Sami Zayn and CM Punk could also pay homage to their indie roots with a great feud on WWE programming

Zayn and Punk have never competed against each other in WWE or elsewhere.

Given that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' career paths have been joined at the hip for more than twenty years, it's easy to deduce that a dream match for the latter would be the same for the former. The Underdog from the Underground is another indie legend that fans have wanted to see face CM Punk, who arguably paved the way for performers of that background to make it big in WWE for years.

Now that The Straight Edge Superstar is finally in the same company as Zayn is, this dream bout feels closer than ever. With the former Honorary Uce's fire and the Second City Saint's envelope-pushing antics, who knows what direction this feud could take? One thing's for sure: it will be a very compelling watch

#2. AJ Styles vs. CM Punk is a marquee dream match for WWE

AJ Styles and CM Punk share a fair amount of history outside WWE, having wrestled a few times on the independent scene in their early years. However, throughout their legendary careers, the duo has never had a standout feud on a big stage that got fans worldwide talking.

Now that they are in the same company for the first time in almost two decades, could these iconic journeymen finally give us that classic feud? The Phenomenal One and The Straight Edge Superstar are still very capable of having engrossing storylines and in-ring clinics, and if the stars align, they could share similar brands in the future. Who wouldn't want to see the two legends tear down the house?

Honorable mentions

The Straight Edge Superstar has a wide field of potential first-time opponents in the promotion.

Nine years is a long time to be gone, and in CM Punk's absence, a great deal of impressive talents have sprouted in WWE that would make exciting foes for him. We felt these stars merited a mention because of their potential to steal the show with The Voice of The Voiceless.

Punk must keep an eye on the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes in his second run. These men, none of whom have stepped in the ring with the six-time world champion, could test him like he's never been tested once they finally face him.

#1. Gunther

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther is quite possibly the best in-ring worker in the business today. The Ring General has put out an unrivaled variety of clinics in his 500-plus day reign that has elevated both himself and his title to historic heights before our very eyes. Whether facing bigger, smaller, faster, slower, older, or younger opponents, he has found a way to get fans invested each time.

With the 36-year-old unofficially dubbed "Best in the World" by many fans and veterans, could the self-proclaimed holder of that title have something to say about it? Imagine a world title feud between Gunther and Punk down the road, culminating in a match on a big stage employing both men's masterful storytelling abilities! As they say, it could feed families!