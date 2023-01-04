5 blockbuster matches that could happen in WWE in 2023

2022 has been quite an eventful year for WWE - from Vince McMahon's retirement to the blockbuster return of some high-profile names to Triple H taking charge of the creative department.

This year has also given fans some blockbuster matchups be it Seth Rollins locking horns with Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell or Sheamus taking on GUNTHER at Clash at the Castle, and who can forget Logan Paul defying the odds to go toe-to-toe against the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?

Fans can expect nothing less this year as some mouthwatering bouts are rumored to be set for 2023. Here's a look at five of them:

#5. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair made a spectacular return to WWE on the previous edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen then went on to defeat Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

As per reports, WWE may have planned a huge WrestleMania match for the current Women's champion in April 2023. Flair might defend her title against Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows.

The EST vs. The Queen promises to be an interesting affair. While Flair is arguably one of the greatest female superstars of all time, Belair is one of a kind. Fans can expect this match to be a banger at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at The Show of Shows

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



YOU LOVE TO SEE IT Becky Lynch with some great words about Rhea RipleyYOU LOVE TO SEE IT Becky Lynch with some great words about Rhea Ripley 💐 YOU LOVE TO SEE IT 🙌 https://t.co/HWckAy0VVD

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a heated feud against Damage CTRL on WWE's apex show. However, as per reports, she could become the new RAW Women's Champion on the road to WrestleMania 39.

WWE is reportedly planning a high-profile match between Big Time Becks and Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The company teased a potential feud between the duo on the December 5th edition of RAW.

While it was rumored that The Man could take on Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Hollywood, recent reports have suggested otherwise. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on the December 26th edition of Monday Night RAW to address the WWE Universe regarding his plans for 2023.

The American Nightmare has been nursing a torn pectoral and has been out of action since his match against Seth Rollins inside the hellish structure at Hell in a Cell 2022.

While it was rumored that Rhodes could return on the recent episode of RAW, it didn’t happen. However, a potential return seems imminent. Given Cody has some unfinished business with Rollins, WWE could reignite the rivalry between the duo upon his return.

#2. Bray Wyatt locks horns with Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt has been one of the hottest things about WWE ever since his return. The Eater of Worlds has been involved in a high-octane feud against LA Knight while simultaneously fighting his inner demons on SmackDown.

On another note, Randy Orton has been out of action due to a back injury since the tag team title unification match against The Usos. While there is still a cloud over the deets of his potential return to the company, The Apex Predator could make a comeback anytime in 2023.

Given he has quite a bit of history with Bray Wyatt, another Orton vs. Wyatt feud could be on the cards upon The Viper's return. A potential match at WrestleMania or SummerSlam 2023 seems perfect for the duo to settle their score.

#1. WWE pits Gunther against Brock Lesnar

As reported earlier, WWE is planning to pit Gunther against Brock Lesnar in a dream mega match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2023.

While The Ring General is currently involved in an angle with Braun Strowman, The Beast has been off WWE TV since his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. However, if the reports are to be believed, then the duo's paths are set to cross soon.

It will be interesting to see if there is a title involved in the fixture. Come what may, there's no denying that this match is going to be one for the ages.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt happen once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes