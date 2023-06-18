5 blockbuster WWE matches that could happen in the second half of 2023

We are at the halfway stage of 2023. This year has been a huge commercial success for WWE. Apart from WWE events racking up massive numbers at the box office, fans have witnessed several high-profile clashes over the past six months.

From Roman Reigns' encounters against Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39, respectively, to Brock Lesnar squaring off against The American Nightmare at Backlash, the creative team has given us some mouth-watering clashes.

Fans can expect more of the same in the second half of 2023. With some high-profile spectacles such as SummerSlam and Survivor Series still to come, several blockbuster encounters could be in the cards.

The following piece will look at five such matches that could happen in the remaining half of 2023.

#5 Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt has been on a hiatus since March. The Eater of Worlds is reportedly sidelined due to a "physical issue." However, a recent report has revealed that Wyatt could make a comeback on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

Given The Eater of Worlds was involved in an angle with Bobby Lashley before he was abruptly pulled from WWE TV, fans can expect Wyatt to resume his feud with The All Mighty upon his return. The former Universal Champion could target Lashely following his comeback, laying the foundation for a potential match.

#4 Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in a Bullrope match at SummerSlam

While Cody Rhodes registered a massive win against Brock Lesnar at Backlash, The Beast hit back at The American Nightmare, prevailing over him at Night of Champions to level the score.

Recent reports have suggested that the Stamford-based promotion is planning the deciding encounter between the duo for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The report added that The Beast could lock horns with Rhodes in a Bullrope match.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the duo taking on each other in a rare stipulation match at SummerSlam would undoubtedly be best for the business.

#3 Gunther vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship

Big E has been off WWE programming for over a year due to a neck injury. However, the former powerlifting champion is rumored to be returning shortly.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the company plans to have E take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship upon his return.

Gunther has been on a roll since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year. However, it wouldn't be surprising if E defeats him for the title in their potential showdown.

#2 Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2023 could witness a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion.

If WWE decides to book a traditional champion vs. champion match for Survivor Series and either of them doesn't drop their titles before the event, then a dream match between The Visionary and Reigns could be in the cards this November.

The duo has had several wars against each other during their careers. However, fans never seem to get enough of them. The former stablemates are currently at the peak of their powers, so a potential showdown this November could be an exciting affair.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Randy Orton has been sidelined since May last year due to a back injury. But The Viper is rumored to return to WWE before the end of the year.

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Orton upon his return, The Viper could target his long-time rival following his comeback.

Given Orton has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns, he could set his sights on The Tribal Chief, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

Do you want to see Randy Orton take on Roman Reigns upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

