5 bold moves WWE has made this year

WWE has made quite a few bold moves thus far in 2019.

WWE deserves a lot of credit for the gutsy decisions they have made this year and while some of them have been mired in controversy, one could argue that they have ultimately been best for business. It is also apparent that these decisions have moved the company forward in a way that any other choices would not have, and in a positive manner.

Again, not all these decisions were popular in the beginning and some even had the fans threatening to swear off the company entirely, but the company trudged on and made the best out of it what they decided to do. Some questionable moves even turned into the most stellar programming that they have put on in quite a while.

With that being said, and another calendar year heading towards its final months, here are five bold moves WWE has made so far this year. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what bold moves you think the company made this year.

#5 Introducing the 24/7 title

The 24/7 title has really grown on The WWE Universe.

It wasn't exactly what The WWE Universe wanted in the beginning, and they let the company know that several times, but it became exactly what the fans didn't know they needed. Fans grew to love the belt over time and it has created some of the most memorable moments in recent history.

Beyond that, the rules and slap stick comedy nature of the belt has made it pretty easy for WWE to integrate it into mainstream media. One example of this was when DJ Marshmellow won the title on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, thus creating some interesting cross -promotion.

Another great example was R-Truth taking the 24/7 belt to Fox Sports studios and had some of the television hosts try to beat him for it. Sure, it was comic relief and mostly just a plug for that week's edition of SmackDown, but it served that purpose perfectly. It's also a great way to fill time in between segments and has made for some interesting stories.

