5 Bold Predictions for 2022 Women's Royal Rumble entrants

We are less than two weeks away from arguably one of the most exciting WWE pay-per-views of the year, Royal Rumble. The show is set to take place at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri this year on January 29, 2022.

Continuing the tradition that started four years ago, two Royal Rumble matches will be taking place this year as well, with the women getting one of their own.

With a huge number of releases and talent cuts in 2021, there were many questions as to whether WWE even has 30 female superstars left on its roster for the match?

Well, the company has handled this situation rather well so far by announcing some major returns for the match already. This includes WWE Hall of Famers like The Bella Twins, Lita, and others as well as a surprise announcement of current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

The forbidden door has been kicked open and fans will be excited to see what more surprises would WWE have in store for them.

Here are our five bold predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble match entrants. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Paige makes her grand return at the Royal Rumble

The last two years have seen two miraculous returns during the Rumble matches. The first one was Edge in 2020 and then Christian in 2021. Could a former two-time Divas Champion follow their footsteps and make her grand return this year? Yes, we are talking about Paige.

She was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. However, over the last few months, Paige has been hinting at making a return to the ring. What better stage to do that than this year's Royal Rumble match? Of course, it all depends on whether she gets medically cleared to compete or not.

If she does return, Paige will definitely be a favorite to win the bout and challenge for a Title at WrestleMania. There are so many "dream feuds" lined up for Paige on the current roster.

