Fastlane 2019: 5 Bold predictions in this WWE PPV

Fastlane is all set to take place tonight!

As the Road to WrestleMania 35 continues, the final stop before the Show of Shows, Fastlane is all set to take place tonight.

It is crucial that WWE books Fastlane in a way that the WWE Universe gets excited for the Showcase of Immortals.

Although Fastlane looks like a filler pay-per-view with minimum WrestleMania implications, that can change tonight. WWE has proven time and again that it can a pull off a swerve when nobody expects it.

The following 5 scenarios are not likely to happen tonight. However, if they do end up happening, the WWE Universe will definitely be caught off guard.

#5 A not-so Awesome betrayal

The Miz and Shane McMahon will challenge The Usos for the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship.

After Crown Jewel last year, everybody predicted that The Miz would turn babyface. The slow turn took place between December and January. Although this approach failed the first time (in 2012), it is expected to work this time.

The Miz receives appreciation from the WWE Universe on a weekly basis and has improved by leaps and bounds in the ring. Looks like WWE has finally cracked the code for making The Miz a successful babyface.

Ever since The Miz and Shane McMahon formed a team, it has been rumoured that the latter would turn heel on the former, which will lead to a match between the two at Wrestlemania.

As Fastlane is the final pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania, it makes the most sense to do this angle tonight. The betrayal will definitely make the WWE Universe feel sympathetic for The Miz, which will make his babyface run even more successful.

However, Vince McMahon doesn't seem to be in favour of it. Vince McMahon is reportedly interested in The Miz turning heel on Shane McMahon. Although it will make no sense and will certainly be a step back for The Miz, don't be surprised if it does end up happening tonight.

Nothing goes against the Chairman's will. Regardless, the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship match will definitely have all eyes on it.

