×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Bold Predictions for Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.96K   //    24 Apr 2019, 18:10 IST

The dream match that we all were waiting for!
The dream match that we all were waiting for!

Ever since AJ Styles joined WWE, fans started thinking about the various dream matches and that they'll finally be able to witness involving him. In more than 3 years that he has been with the company, Styles actually has had quite some dream matches with the likes of John Cena, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, and many more. But there was one match that was still a dream match until this week.

AJ Styles got drafted to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-up and fans immediately started wondering when will the Phenomenal One challenge for the Universal Title and take on the BeastSlayer Seth Rollins in a dream match.

While many were of the opinion that this match would be saved for a bigger stage, WWE threw us all a curveball as Styles became the #1 contender for the Universal Championship at RAW and is set to face Rollins at Money in the Bank next month.

A match and feud of this caliber will surely maintain eyes on the WWE product after the WrestleMania season, something the company has struggled to do in the past. Hence, WWE would surely be making huge plans to make this a memorable rivalry between two of the best wrestlers in the world currently.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 Bold Predictions of mine for the upcoming Seth Rollins-AJ Styles feud. How excited are you for this feud? Do let me know in the comments section.

#5 The feud would stretch beyond Money in the Bank

The feud is too big to end on one PPV!
The feud is too big to end on one PPV!

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles has money written all over it. The feud between two of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling history is too big to be concluded after one PPV.

As we've seen before with AJ's feuds against the likes of John Cena, Samoa Joe, etc, this feud would also go beyond Money in the Bank, and would surely stretch up to the next couple of PPVs as well. Well, how would that happen? The next slide will tell you...

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Seth Rollins AJ Styles WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
Fantasy Booking: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins confirmed for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins Vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank could be a bad idea
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches for Money In the Bank which could take WWE by storm
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Predictions for Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 7 Early Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should win the men's Money in the Bank contract
RELATED STORY
5 steps to book AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the 1st challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us