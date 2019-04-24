5 Bold Predictions for Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

The dream match that we all were waiting for!

Ever since AJ Styles joined WWE, fans started thinking about the various dream matches and that they'll finally be able to witness involving him. In more than 3 years that he has been with the company, Styles actually has had quite some dream matches with the likes of John Cena, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, and many more. But there was one match that was still a dream match until this week.

AJ Styles got drafted to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-up and fans immediately started wondering when will the Phenomenal One challenge for the Universal Title and take on the BeastSlayer Seth Rollins in a dream match.

While many were of the opinion that this match would be saved for a bigger stage, WWE threw us all a curveball as Styles became the #1 contender for the Universal Championship at RAW and is set to face Rollins at Money in the Bank next month.

A match and feud of this caliber will surely maintain eyes on the WWE product after the WrestleMania season, something the company has struggled to do in the past. Hence, WWE would surely be making huge plans to make this a memorable rivalry between two of the best wrestlers in the world currently.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 Bold Predictions of mine for the upcoming Seth Rollins-AJ Styles feud. How excited are you for this feud? Do let me know in the comments section.

#5 The feud would stretch beyond Money in the Bank

The feud is too big to end on one PPV!

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles has money written all over it. The feud between two of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling history is too big to be concluded after one PPV.

As we've seen before with AJ's feuds against the likes of John Cena, Samoa Joe, etc, this feud would also go beyond Money in the Bank, and would surely stretch up to the next couple of PPVs as well. Well, how would that happen? The next slide will tell you...

