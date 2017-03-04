5 bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2017

Just because it's unlikely doesn't make it impossible. These are our bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2017.

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 14:16 IST

Kevin Owens vs Goldberg is one of many star-studded matchups set to take place at WWE Fastlane

The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania is nearly upon us. WWE Fastlane takes place this Sunday in Milwaukee and there is sure to be plenty of developments as we head toward the biggest PPV of the year.

With numerous title matches that could seemingly go either way, Fastlane may actually be one of the most unpredictable PPVs of the year. That’s impressive since WrestleMania plans are usually somewhat laid out by now.

Bayley is the Women’s champion and even though Charlotte is undefeated on PPV, are they really going to play hot potato with the title yet again?

Neville heads into Fastlane as the Cruiserweight champion and looks unbeatable, but we’ve been surprised before, and with Jack Gallagher arguably being the most popular member of the Cruiserweight division, could he pull off the shock victory over the King of the Cruiserweights?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson finally captured tag team gold (or silver?) but have been booked horrendously since. Could WWE push the reset button and hand the titles over to Enzo and Big Cass?

And then the biggest question of all. Will it be Kevin Owens or Goldberg who carries the Universal title into WrestleMania 33?

Only time will tell. But until then, we’ve got bold predictions for some of these matches as well as others set to go down at WWE Fastlane.

#5 Bayley retains the Women’s Championship vs Charlotte

Can Bayley topple the queen of pay-per-view on Sunday and retain her title?

Betting against Charlotte on PPV is never a safe bet, but these aren’t called bold predictions for nothing.

Bayley won the Women’s championship on Raw a few weeks ago when she shockingly defeated Charlotte in the main event. It was a victory that some fans may believe was rushed and could have been saved for WrestleMania, but nevertheless, the Huggable One is carrying the title as we head into Fastlane.

The question is, can she retain? We’re going out on a limb and saying yes.

Yes, it is unlikely that Charlotte’s acclaimed PPV win streak ends on a B-level PPV such as Fastlane. But that would make it all the more surprising and memorable.

After all, everyone is just expecting her to win at this point. For once, the swerve would be Charlotte losing, rather than regaining the title on PPV for the 4th time.

If Bayley wins, it would finally bring some stability to the Women’s title. Hopefully, WWE realises this and doesn’t keep flip-flopping the title just so to Charlotte can eventually become a 16-time champion like her father.