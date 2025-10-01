5 Bold predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:04 GMT
Who will leave Perth as the second Women
Who will leave Perth as the second Women's Crown Jewel Champion? (Image Credit: WWE on X).

WWE Crown Jewel currently has only four matches booked. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes battle for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Stephanie Vaquer faces Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

The Kabuki Warriors will clash with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The John Cena Retirement Tour continues against AJ Styles. Officials may add one or two more matches to fill out the card.

Becky Lynch could defend the Women's Intercontinental title against AJ Lee. The Vision facing Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is also a possibility. With less than two weeks to go, here are five bold predictions for Crown Jewel Perth.

#5. Jimmy Uso walks out on his family

Roman Reigns only seems concerned about Jey Uso and revenge on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. He outright ignored Jimmy Uso during his return on RAW. The Tribal Chief didn't trust CM Punk last year.

He needed acts of loyalty before truly accepting Sami Zayn and Jey again. Jimmy sees that Roman is manipulating Jey again. Writers always sew tension among the heroes leading up to WarGames.

With Reed from Australia, he'll be involved in some type of match. It could be another tag team or six-man match. Whatever happens between the two sides, Jimmy will walk out on his family.

It will create doubt ahead of the inevitable WarGames clash between the two sides. He'll eventually rejoin his family closer to the event.

#4. Stephanie Vaquer beats Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel

Stephanie Vaquer won the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. She hasn't defended the title and will have to wait until after Crown Jewel for that honor.

Tiffany Stratton is the longest-reigning current WWE Champion, holding her title since early January. She's proven to be a top-level performer with wins over Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair.

Stratton should win since she's been a champion much longer than Vaquer. But to keep La Primera looking strong, she must win her first contest after capturing the Women's World title. She'll beat Stratton in what could be a show-stealing match.

#3. A released star gets in the middle of the Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY

Many former WWE stars have returned to the screen via the TNA partnership. Steve Maclin, Matt Cardona, Xia Brookside, and the Hardyz have all appeared on NXT programming after departing.

Shayna Baszler also popped up on the Homecoming edition, imploring Sol Ruca and Zaria to work out whatever issues they had.

Another released star could pop up close to her homeland to confront her former allies in Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai was an integral part of the faction, but was the only member to be released from WWE.

She's from nearby New Zealand and could have a one-off appearance to get her former friends to reconcile. It's what happens after that potential meeting that would set things up for after Crown Jewel.

#2. The newest member of the Vision debuts

The Vision needs to add a star from NXT to span all versions of the future. Rollins claims the group will guide the industry for future generations. Having Breakker is one step towards that plan.

To make an impact and add a different layer to the feud, a new member of the Vision will emerge at Crown Jewel. So far, it's been the two sides trading wins, with one of the Usos or Reigns saving the others.

Tony D'Angelo was written off TV a few months ago. Ricky Saints and Ethan Page are both holding titles. D'Angelo was close to Breakker in and out of the ring.

His addition would tip the numbers in favor of the Vision. It would also allow D'Angelo to tweak his character into something better suited for the main roster.

#1. John Cena's next opponent attacks after his match with AJ Styles

Provided nothing big happens between John Cena and AJ Styles, it feels like the 17-time Champ will leave Crown Jewel with a victory. He got destroyed by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza and needs to rebound before the final stretch of his tour.

Styles will give Cena a great fight, but he will likely fall in the end. After a show of respect between the two sides, Cena's next opponent will make an impact. Only a few names make sense - Gunther, Rusev, or Solo Sikoa.

The Beast shouldn't show up again to attack Cena since he's already claimed his trophy. Rusev and Sikoa have faced Cena in the past.

Gunther would be a great challenge. Before he embarks on another quest for gold, The Ring General will return to WWE by attacking The Leader of Cenation.

