The 2023 WWE Draft will commence on tonight's edition of SmackDown and will conclude on Monday's RAW. Given the "game-changing" event is just hours away, the excitement among fans is soaring sky-high.

From blockbuster returns to massive call-ups, the first night of the Draft could have several surprises up its sleeves. Furthermore, the company could also be planning a few swerves to draw eyeballs.

Who will be the number one pick of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown? Where will some major names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley land? Will WWE split The Tribal Chief's title tonight?

To feed into this widespread curiosity for the time being, here are five bold predictions for night one of the 2023 WWE Draft.

#5. Big E returns to be a part of the WWE Draft

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E.



Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E. Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. https://t.co/DxLxjKqyKe

Big E has been off WWE TV since March 2022 due to a neck injury. However, a recent report has suggested that the former Money in the Bank winner could return to be a part of the upcoming WWE Draft.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the odds of the former WWE Champions' return to SmackDown tonight can't be ruled out given the recent reports. The company could introduce him as one of the surprise picks in the "game-changing" draft.

#4. Drew McIntyre returns and turns heel

Drew McIntyre has been off WWE TV for quite some time now. Meanwhile, there have been reports of The Scottish Warrior failing to get on the same page as WWE, which has led to his future hanging in the balance.

Apart from missing the UK tour, McIntyre was pulled from the April 7th episode of SmackDown due to an injury. Following that, he blacked out his Twitter account. This has led to speculations that all is not right between WWE and The Scottish Psychopath.

However, this may end up being a work. The company could throw a massive curveball at us by introducing McIntyre with a new character. Given his recent character is arguably turning stale, the company could have him return and turn heel.

With McIntyre eligible to be drafted on the first night, that heel turn may end up happening as early as tonight.

#3. Roman Reigns kicks The Usos out of The Bloodline

WWE has announced a unique pool of superstars who are eligible to be drafted for each night of Draft 2023. The Stamford-based company has however split up The Bloodline into two groups. While Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to be drafted on night one of the draft, The Usos will be drafted separately on night two.

This has led to speculations that the company is planning to split the dominant faction in the upcoming draft. WWE could weave an interesting angle for this to play out tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Given the recent friction between Roman Reigns and The Usos, it may not be surprising if The Tribal Chief kicks them out of the faction following their loss against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match tonight.

#2. AJ Styles returns on Night 1 of WWE Draft

AJ Styles has been sidelined due to an injury since December 2022. However, the former WWE Champion could soon make his return to the Stamford-based company.

The Phenomenal One is listed for Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft. Hence, the odds of Styles making a return to WWE tonight can't be ruled out. The former United States Champion could return to be a part of the draft, however, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him upon his return.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes become the number one pick for SmackDown and RAW respectively

With Roman Reigns being the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he is all but locked in to be the first overall pick in the WWE Draft. Furthermore, given he is arguably the biggest draw in the company right now, FOX may not want to let go of him. Hence, he could be the number one pick for WWE SmackDown tonight.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, the current top babyface, could be the first pick for the red brand, given the company would probably want to keep two of its biggest draws on separate brands.

Are you excited about the WWE Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes