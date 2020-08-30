5 Bold Predictions for WWE Payback - RETRIBUTION unmasked, unexpected ending to Universal title match

The hangover of SummerSlam weekend isn't over, but the next pay-per-view, WWE Payback, is already approaching. Taking place just a week after "The Biggest Party of the Summer," the card for Payback appeared to be thrown together at the last minute. Still, it looks interesting enough.

As of now, WWE has announced seven matches for Payback. There are three titles on the line—Universal, United States, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. WWE will want to come out all guns blazing and continue their success from SummerSlam last weekend.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Payback 2020.

#5. Roman Reigns cheats to win the Universal Championship at Payback

After months of absence, "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns is finally back and more than ever before he means business. He attacked "The Fiend," Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, and fans noticed a change in his character.

WWE quickly announced a massive No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at Payback. Things got interesting this week on SmackDown as the show closed with Roman Reigns seemingly becoming the new "Paul Heyman Guy."

This alliance got the entire WWE Universe talking. Now, Roman Reigns is considered to be the favorite to walk out of Payback as the new Universal Champion. As amazing as this new Roman Reigns character might be now, having him pin The Fiend clean might lead to another massive fan outrage.

Now, WWE can go the safest route and let Roman pin "The Monster Among Men" to win the Universal title. If WWE wants to go all the way and cement his heel turn, a great way to do that would be to let him cheat in some way to win the title.

After seemingly being forced down the fan's throats all these years as a babyface, a full-blown heel Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman by his side has money written all over it. Though one has to wonder how could this affect the momentum of Bray Wyatt going forward?