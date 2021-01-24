Top 5 Things that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the company's pay-per-view schedule. It's importance cannot be overstated, as it kickstarts the road to WrestleMania. For this reason, the outcome of the show is even more important than the results of the pay-per-views throughout the year.

One of the main reasons it's so crucial in WWE is that the winners of both Royal Rumble Matches receive title shots at "The Showcase of the Immortals." Typically, the winners main event WrestleMania, but several stars who have won a Royal Rumble Match did not compete in the main event of the show.

The Royal Rumble has also traditionally featured major returns, like Edge's appearance last year. Plus, NXT debuts regularly take place at the show, as Shayna Baszler shocked everyone by entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2020.

With so much importance placed on this WWE pay-per-view, the company needs to deliver a strong show. There are also some booking choices that could backfire, so WWE should avoid these paths.

With that being said, here are five things that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Potential WWE NXT participants must look strong in the Royal Rumble Matches

Damian Priest

One of the main issues that NXT stars have experienced is starting from scratch on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Other than Finn Balor, most of these performers have to almost reboot themselves once they graduate from NXT.

The Royal Rumble has utilized stars from the black-and-gold brand since 2015. Some stars, like Bianca Belair in 2020, have lasted a long time in the battle royal. But others simply make brief appearances in the match.

Advertisement

NXT stars often lose a lot of their momentum when they arrive on the main roster. Keith Lee is an exception, as he has already had some WWE Championship Matches. Still, most recent graduates from the black-and-gold brand have floundered on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

By allowing NXT stars to have lengthy runs in the Royal Rumble Matches, WWE can let these performers impress the fans. Giving NXT wrestlers a decent run in the battle royal makes it seem like they genuinely belong on the main roster. As a result, WWE won't have to build those stars up again later when they make their official debuts.