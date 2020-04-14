5 Booking mistakes that WWE must avoid with Braun Strowman's Universal title reign

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

He is now set to feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

Shruti Sadbhav

Here's what WWE shouldn't do with Braun Strowman's title reign

WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania, was quite a different affair this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ahead of the PPV, it was announced that Roman Reigns has decided to pull out of the event in which he was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship. As a result, WWE decided to bring in Braun Strowman to replace Reigns at the last minute.

In a shocking turn of events, Strowman went on to defeat Goldberg and became the Universal Champion for the first time in his career. On SmackDown after WrestleMania, Strowman was challenged by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, and the two are set to engage in a title feud.

While the ‘Monster Among Men’ is immensely over with the crowd, he has not had an interesting run for quite some time. But things have changed with the Universal Championship wrapped around him. This is a golden opportunity for WWE, and they should make the best use of it to establish Strowman as the dominant champion that he is meant to be.

In this article, we will take a look at five booking mistakes that WWE must avoid with Braun Strowman’s Universal Championship reign. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Use Braun Strowman as transitional Champion

Braun Strowman deserves better than that

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman won a title that he has deserved for so long. Although the ‘Monster Among Men’ has been involved in title feuds in the past, he always found himself walking out of the arena empty-handed. But things took a turn for good at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ this year. And WWE should make the best use of this opportunity.

Time and again, Strowman has proved that he can carry himself as a Champion, and now that he has his hands on gold, he must be given a chance to showcase his potential. Hence, it is important for WWE to not book the ‘Monster Among Men’ as a transitional champion by taking the title from him soon.

We know that Roman Reigns was supposed to take the title from Goldberg and was expected to feud against the likes of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. But the last-minute changes in the WrestleMania card gave Strowman his moment of glory. If his status is once again reduced to a transitional Champion where he will immediately drop his title to Reigns or Bray, his credibility will take a serious blow, and WWE can’t afford that at this point.

