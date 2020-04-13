5 current NXT Superstars who must feud with Brock Lesnar before he leaves WWE

Very few NXT Superstars have what it takes to share the ring with the 'Beast Incarnate'.

One of these Superstars highly impressed Vince McMahon recently.

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Could we see Brock Lesnar feuding with an NXT Superstar in the future?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most valuable names in the company. He has repeatedly headlined WWE PPVs and has several accolades to his names. Despite his sporadic appearances, Lesnar is a reliable name when it comes to selling out arenas and increasing the viewership. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business. Unfortunately, his in-ring career only has a few years left.

When Lesnar eventually leaves WWE, he will be hard to replace even though there are a few Superstars who can fill his shoes. But before he leaves, there are a few feuds involving him that must be boked in WWE. A rivalry with Lesnar will help push a few deserving Superstar further up the roster, especially when they belong to NXT. However, not everyone can lock horns with the ‘Beast’ himself and walk out with increased credibility.

Over the years, there are a few Superstars who have earned Triple H's trust to find themselves in this feud in the near future. In this article, we will take a look at five NXT Superstars who can feud with Brock Lesnar before the latter bids farewell to the art of professional wrestling. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Keith Lee

Oh! Bask in his glory...

Keith Lee quickly rose through the ranks in the last few months of 2019 and was dubbed as the breakout Superstar Of The Year. His performance at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series impressed several people backstage including Vince McMahon. Lee used his opportunity at Royal Rumble to leave a lasting impression and was subtly nodded by Brock Lesnar himself.

Seeing Lesnar and Lee inside the squared circle was quite good. The latter appeared to be a credible opponent against The Beast Incarnate. Although there was not much left for him to do during this encounter, it certainly planted the notion that a feud between both these Superstars will be epic in nature. Lee is dominant inside the ring and can stand tall in front of Lesnar. By the looks of it, even Lesnar seemed impressed and wouldn’t mind putting him over.

Currently, Lee is the NXT North American Champion and has been feuding with the likes of Dominick Dijakovic and Damian Priest. After he eventually drops his title, Lee will most likely move to RAW or SmackDown. Upon the arrival of the Moment Maker on the main roster, it will be interesting to see him feud with Lesnar – something that will help establish his character ahead of a huge push.

