5 Superstars who can replace Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant Champions in the history of WWE.

But once he leaves, which WWE Superstar can replace him in the business?

Who can replace the 'Beast Incarnate' in WWE?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has carved his niche in the world of combat sports with the help of his illustrious career. After a successful run in the world of MMA, Lesnar returned to the sports entertainment business and has been one of the most important names in recent years.

Although Lesnar has received a lot of heat in recent years owing to his sporadic title defenses and squash matches, he is undoubtedly one of the most important members of the roster. However, WWE can’t hold on to him for eternity and at one point they will have to let go of the ‘Beast Incarnate’.

In that case, Vince McMahon will have to find another Superstar who can work like Lesnar and can also guarantee the selling-out of PPVs. But it won’t be an easy decision. Accompanied by Paul Heyman, Lesnar has created a legacy for himself which will be extremely difficult to replicate and only a few deserve a shot at doing so.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who can replace Brock Lesnar in WWE once he leaves.

#5 Drew McIntyre

The 'Scottish Psychopath' can be amazing in this role!

Brock Lesnar’s dominance in the 2020 Royal Rumble was successfully tackled by Drew McIntyre who initiated a feud with the WWE Champion after eliminating him with a Claymore kick. Since then, the two Superstars have been involved in a few altercations on RAW. They are now set to lock horns at WrestleMania 36 with the WWE Championship on the line.

McIntyre has had a promising run in WWE since his return to the company. He spent a lot of time on the sidelines, retiring the legends of the sport before he finally found himself involved in the title picture. Backstage reports also suggest that Lesnar likes McIntyre and is interested in putting over the ‘Scottish Psychopath’.

Once Lesnar leaves, McIntyre can very well be the one who will replace the ‘Beast Incarnate’ in the business. He looks intimidating and can also cut compelling promos, making him one of the best options included in this list.

Moreover, the creatives have a brilliant storyline on their hands to cement McIntyre in this role provided they use their ongoing feud to establish him as the eventual successor of Lesnar’s legacy in WWE.

