5 booking options following John Cena's return to WWE

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
728   //    25 Dec 2018, 12:03 IST

Cena has gone Hollywood just like the Rock!
Cena has gone Hollywood just like the Rock!

John Cena is finally returning to the place he started, WWE. Cena is slowly and steadily following in The Rock's footsteps and becoming a mainstream actor in Hollywood. Cena's latest movie, a Transformers spin-off called 'Bumblebee' released last weekend.

John Cena has already cemented his place in the history books as one of the greatest superstars in WWE. He is one of the few wrestlers left in the industry today, who can call himself a "superstar".

John Cena's return is always seen as a major moment and leads to a spike in TV ratings for WWE. A strong return for the leader of Cenation will mean great storytelling leading to WrestleMania.

Cena returned in 2016 to feud with AJ Styles, in 2017 to feud with Roman Reigns and in 2018, to feud with The Undertaker. One can safely assume that his next return will be once again an interesting prospect.

#5: Feud with Bray Wyatt

Cena and Wyatt have past unresolved issues
Cena and Wyatt have past unresolved issues

John Cena will be returning soon, but another superstar who's on the verge of return is Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since late August, while Cena's last appearance was at WWE Super Show-Down in October.

Both the superstars will be looking for a fresh and hot feud for their return, and a confrontation between them will be an interesting storyline.

Both these superstars had a major rivalry around five years ago, but will be an entertaining battle nonetheless.

Cena and Wyatt are two great characters and have tremendous ability with the microphone. The promos between them will be highly engaging and make for must see television.

Imagine Wyatt bringing back his Wyatt Family(Luke Harper and Eric Rowan), to face John Cena! That will surely make headlines!



1 / 5 NEXT
Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
