5 Booking strategies following WrestleMania that would have helped SummerSlam 2019

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2019

A lot of the time between WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam could have been used better to build towards the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While 2019's version of SummerSlam didn't stand out for any bad reasons, it also had only a few truly memorable moments. The highlight of the show, and maybe the summer so far, was hands down The Fiend. His entrance, presentation, aura and match itself truly stole the show in Toronto.

The match for the Universal Title was better than the one at 'Mania with Seth Rollins pulling out anything he could in order to dethrone Brock Lesnar once again. While it wasn't a five-star match, Becky Lynch's win over Natalya was her best title defense yet.

However, there were four months or so for WWE to truly build to making an exciting card for SummerSlam. Timing and injuries did hurt the direction to a degree, but Creative controls all the booking decisions and title feuds. Had some things been done differently, then people would be talking about the show from top to bottom instead of a wrestler's persona getting all the post-show love.

While Wyatt more than deserved the post-show hype for his character's presentation, WWE would probably have liked most of the talk to be about the actual matches. But they decided how things would play out between now and April, so we got what we got. It's easy to look back in hindsight at things but these five booking strategies would have helped SummerSlam 2019 stand out much more than it did.

#5 Book Drew McIntyre and Elias as more than just henchman

Elias and McIntyre have been tied to McMahon's hip since around WrestleMania.

Evil McMahons do need their henchmen to do most of their dirty work, but both Elias and Drew McIntyre were among the top stars on RAW. Instead of challenging for titles or winning them, they were mainly relegated to doing most of Shane's dirty work while also losing.

Both McIntyre and Elias lost to Roman Reigns while Shane beat him. He did have help from the Scottish Psychopath, but when a non-wrestler can beat the top guy in the company, what does that say about those before McMahon who couldn't beat him?

For instance, McIntyre could have challenged Seth Rollins at either Extreme Rules or Stomping Grounds instead of Baron Corbin. He could have even been built up to face Rollins for the title at SummerSlam. Instead, he took out Shane's garbage and wasn't even on the card. Elias did his usual performance that gets interrupted and looked foolish again in putting Edge over.

